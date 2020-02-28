Hillary Clinton’s year of speaking her mind continues with new podcast

After launching a book and a Hulu documentary, Hillary Clinton has moved on to her next project.

The former first lady and secretary of State will soon launch her own original podcast series, a spokeswoman for iHeartMedia confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Friday. The audio program is set to debut on the iHeartPodcast Network early in the second quarter of 2020.

Clinton’s latest entertainment venture comes on the heels of her mother-daughter book with Chelsea Clinton, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which hit shelves in October, as well as her self-titled documentary series, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and arrives on Hulu next month.

If it’s anything like her streaming series, the public can expect some provocative commentary to surface from the former Democratic nominee’s next endeavor. The Times’ Lorraine Ali praised the four-part doc in her review for unflinchingly tackling the more scandalous moments in Clinton’s life, from her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky to her “nasty woman” debate with Donald Trump in 2016.

Most notably, the politician went all-in on her former Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, and his supporters.

“Honestly, Bernie just drove me crazy,” she says in the second episode. “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him [in the 2016 primary]. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. He did not work until he was like 41, and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

With her new project, Clinton follows in the footsteps of fellow celebrity podcasters, including Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, RuPaul and, most recently, Oprah Winfrey — who just announced a forthcoming podcast adapted from “The Oprah Winfrey Show” earlier this week.

More details about Clinton’s podcast — including the format, guests, series length and official release date — are expected to emerge in coming weeks. Hulu’s “Hillary” documentary series launches March 6.