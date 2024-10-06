Kamala Harris to appear on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,’ ‘Call Her Daddy’ and ‘Howard Stern’

As she heads into the final stretch of the presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris will make a flurry of media appearances this week.

On Tuesday, she will visit “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” marking her first late-night appearance since President Biden dropped out of the race and she secured the Democratic nomination.

It will be her seventh overall visit to “The Late Show” and is one of many interviews she will be giving this week in both traditional and more unconventional forums.

Harris also recently sat down with the hugely popular podcaster Alex Cooper for an episode of “Call Her Daddy,” which is expected to be released Sunday. Topics of the conversation are said to include reproductive rights and other issues important to women voters, according to the Washington Post. The show has gained a vast following, particularly with young women drawn to Cooper’s take on sex, dating and relationships, but it also tackles current events and features interviews with people in the news.

On Monday, Harris will also appear on “60 Minutes,” broadcast TV’s most-watched news program, along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. They will speak to correspondent Bill Whitaker from the campaign trail for a special episode of the CBS news magazine. According to CBS, Her Republican rival, Donald Trump, and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, initially accepted an invitation to speak with Scott Pelley in the “60 Minutes” special but then backed out last week.

On Tuesday, Harris will also appear live on “The View” on ABC and will visit “The Howard Stern Show.” She will also take part in a town hall for Univision on Thursday.

Walz, meanwhile, will visit “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.

Former President Obama was known for making frequent late-night appearances and for trying to reach younger voters through unusual channels — once making the case for the Affordable Care Act on the spoof web series “Between Two Ferns.”

Both Harris and Trump have increasingly sought to mobilize specific voting blocs through targeted appearances on podcasts and social media platforms, rather than traditional journalistic outlets. Last week Harris appeared on “All the Smoke,” a podcast hosted by retired NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Trump has focused on influencers popular with young men, including Adin Ross.

