Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘The Banker,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

March 6

The Banker

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson star as men who challenge racial limitations of the 1960s with a resourceful business plan to help underserved African American communities. With Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult. Written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger; story by Smith, Younger, Brad Caleb Kane. Directed by Nolfi. (2:00) PG-13.

Beneath Us

Undocumented day laborers are terrorized by a wealthy couple who hired them to work at their secluded estate. With Lynn Collins, James Tupper, Rigo Sanchez, Roberto “Sanz” Sanchez. Written by Mark Mavrothalasitis, Max Pachman. Directed by Pachman. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:30) R.

The Burnt Orange Heresy

An art critic is hired by a collector to steal a painting from a reclusive artist. With Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger. Written by Scott B. Smith; based on novel by Charles Willeford. Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi. (1:39) R.

Come and See

New restoration of filmmaker Elem Klimov’s acclaimed 1985 anti-war fable about a Soviet youth who joins the resistance just as the Nazis prepare to attack his village during WWII. With Alexei Kravchenko, Olga Mironov. Written by Klimov, Ales Adamovich. In Belarusian, Russian and German with English subtitles. (2:23) NR.

Advertisement

The Dark Red

A young woman in a psychiatric hospital claims her newborn baby was stolen by a sinister secret society. With April Billingsley, Kelsey Scott, Conal Byrne. Written by Dan Bush, Conal Byrne. Directed by Bush. (1:41) NR.

Escape From Pretoria

Three young political prisoners escape captivity in apartheid-era South Africa. With Daniel Radcliffe, Daniel Webber, Ian Hart. Written by Francis Annan, L.H. Adams; based on the autobiography by Tim Jenkin. Directed by Annan. (1:41) NR.

Extra Ordinary

A driving instructor in a small Irish town must use her ability to communicate with the spirit world to foil an aging rock star’s satanic plot. With Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte, Claudia O’Doherty. Written by Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman; with additional material by Demian Fox, Higgins. Directed by Ahern, Loughman. (1:34) R.

Final Kill

A mercenary on the verge of retiring is hired to protect a couple in hiding from a vicious crime family in Central America. With Billy Zane, Randy Couture, Danny Trejo, James Russo, Dr. Drew Pinsky. (1:16) NR.

Advertisement

First Cow

A frontier-era cook working with fur trappers in the Oregon territory goes into business with a Chinese immigrant. With John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, Rene Auberjonois. Written by Kelly Reichardt, Jonathan Raymond; based on a novel by Raymond. Directed by Reichardt. (2:01) R.

Go Back to China

A spoiled young woman is forced to go back to China to work for the family toy company after her father just her off. With Anna Akana, Richard Ng, Lynn Chen, Kelly Hu. Written and directed by Emily Ting. In English, Chinese with English subtitles. (1:35) NR.

Hope Gap

A woman deals with the dissolution of her three-decade marriage and its impact her adult son. With Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor. Written and directed by William Nicholson. (1:40) PG-13.

Only

A plague that could wipe out every female on Earth threatens a young couple’s relationship. With Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Chandler Riggs. Written and directed by Takashi Doscher. (1:38) NR.

Onward

Two suburban teenage elves undertake a magical quest in this animated Disney-Pixar tale. With the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, John Ratzenberger, Lena Waithe, Mel Rodriguez. Written by Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin. Directed by Scanlon. (1:54) PG.

Queen of Paradis

Filmmaker Carl Lindstrom joins his wife, artist Reine Paradis, on a road trip across America as she works on her next project. (1:25) NR.

Run This Town

A young reporter probes a scandal involving former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in this fact-based drama. With Ben Platt, Damian Lewis, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Ehle, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows. Written and directed by Ricky Tollman. (1:39) R.

Saint Frances

A struggling 30-something gets a job as a nanny for a willful 6-year-old girl. With Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith Williams, Jim True-Frost. Written by O’Sullivan. Directed by Alex Thompson. (1:46) NR.

Advertisement

Sorry We Missed You

A delivery driver and his wife struggle to support their family by working in the gig economy in present-day Britain. With Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor. Written by Paul Laverty. Directed by Ken Loach. (1:41) NR.

Straight Up

A young gay man begins to question his sexuality after entering into a platonic relationship with a struggling actress. With James Sweeney, Katie Findlay, James Scully, Betsy Brandt, Randall Park, Tracie Thoms, Laura Ortiz. Written and directed by Sweeney. (1:35) NR.

Swallow

A pregnant woman under pressure from her husband and in-laws develops a disorder that causes her to start ingesting inedible and dangerous objects. With Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche. Written and directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis. (1:34) R.

The Way Back

An alcoholic former high-school basketball star gets a job coaching his old team. With Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Glynn Turman. Written by Brad Ingelsby, Gavin O’Connor. Directed by O’Connor. (1:48) R.

Young Ahmed

A Belgian teen becomes radicalized by a local imam. With Idir Ben Addi, Othmane Moumen. Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. In French, Arabic with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.

