Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Inside the Walt Disney Archives’ at the Bowers Museum and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for March 1-8:
Openings
Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic The story of the movie studio, media company and theme-park empire is told in more than 400 objects including original artwork, costumes, props. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 30. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org
Transcendients Community Celebration: Challenging Borders Participatory exhibition features art, music, dance and more. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. janm.org
Classic movies in L.A. for March 1-8 include “Happiness” and “Starship Troopers,” plus the UCLA Asian American Studies Center’s annual “Image Movers” festival and the return of “Noir City: Hollywood”
Dance performance in L.A. for March 1-8 include the world premiere of American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage” at Segerstrom Center
Classical music performances in L.A. for March 1-8 include Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in concerts at Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa and the Soraya in Northridge
New plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. this week for March 1-8 include the immersive work “Home” at the Broad Stage and a stage adaptation of the fantasy tale “Alice in Wonderland” at A Noise Within
