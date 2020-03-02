Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
James Lipton was ‘every actor’s dream interview’: Stars react to his death

James Lipton
James Lipton died Monday at age 93.
(Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
1:36 PM
Fond memories of James Lipton hit social media Monday after the “Inside the Actors Studio” host’s death at age 93.

“Every actor’s dream interview. Rest peacefully, sir. #jameslipton,” “This Is Us” actress Susan Kelechi Watson said in her Instagram story. On Twitter, she noted, “I dreamed of one day being interviewed by you.”

“He made you want to tell him everything,” tweeted actor Jeff Daniels, while fellow Bravo host Andy Cohen remembered Lipton as “a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor.”

The New York Rangers hockey team also gave a shout-out to the loyal fan, tweeting, “You were always one of us and you were always there for us. You will be missed, James Lipton.”

Mentions of one of the host’s favorite questions were also popular: If heaven exists, what would you like to hear St. Peter say when you arrive at the pearly gates?

Christie D’Zurilla
