Classical music in L.A. this week: Pink Martini with Pacific Symphony and more

Here is a list of classical music concerts in L.A. for March 8-15:

The Canterbury Tales: A Pilgrimage in Song Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores Chaucer’s classic tome with works by French, Italian and English composers from the late Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Harvey Mudd College, Drinkward Recital Hall, 320 E. Foothill Blvd., Claremont. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. jouyssance.org

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Webern, Berg, Schoenberg and Schubert and more. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

Game of Tones Los Angeles Baroque and Kensington Baroque Orchestra join forces for a program of works by Bach, Handel, Telemann, et al. St James’ Episcopal Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. losangelesbaroque.org

Imani Uzuri: Revolutionary Choir The vocalist and composer leads a participatory teach-in for new and classic protest songs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. Free for ticket holders to Yolanda Adams’ 2 p.m. concert. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Masterpieces for the Living Los Cancioneros Master Chorale performs works by Handel, Haydn and Saint-Saens, plus Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.” Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sun. 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

Mozart Classical Orchestra: Strings Attached Works by Mozart, Svensen, Tchaikovsky and Hubay. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Power to the People! Yolanda Adams The gospel superstar and the West Angeles Church of God in Christ Choir join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for a program that also includes works by Jessie Montgomery and Duke Ellington. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $72-$232. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Roberto Devereux LA Opera stages Donizetti’s musical drama about England’s Elizabeth I and her younger lover; with soprano Angela Meade and tenor Ramón Vargas. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., Sat., 2 p.m.; ends March 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Second Sundays at Two The Barrantes & Pinto-Ribeiro Piano Duo plays pieces by Fauré, Poulenc and Ravel. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Sweet Land Artistic director Yuval Sharon’s experimental opera company the Industry deconstructs the myth of American identity in this new site-specific work. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1724 Baker St., downtown L.A. Sun., Fri.-Sat., next Sun., 6:30 and 9 p.m.; ends March 15. $75-$110. sweetlandopera.com

Topanga Symphony Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6, von Weber’s “Euryanthe” Overture, and the world premiere of Barry Brisk’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Jerome Kessler. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com

Power to the People! Conrad Tao The pianist performs Frederic Rzewski’s “Which Side Are You On?” and “The People United Will Never Be Defeated!” plus Copland’s Piano Sonata. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$120. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Baroque Conversations Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents “Border Crossings,” a program of works by contemporary and baroque-era Hispanic composers including Villa-Lobos and Enrique González-Medina. First Presbyterian of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, “Tango” (Ballet Suite No. 5) from Shostakovich’s “The Bolt,” and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Yuri Favorin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Thu., 8 p.m. $32-$68. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

The Mikado New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players stage the British duo’s classic comic opera/social satire set in feudal Japan. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $40-$75. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Pink Martini The eclectic ensemble led by pianist Thomas Lauderdale performs with Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $50 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Piatigorsky International Cello Festival Opening-night gala concert for the third iteration of this 10-day, multi-venue showcase (ending March 22) features maestro Carl St.Clair, the USC Thornton Symphony and cellist Mischa Maisky in a program that includes Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture and Richard Strauss’s “Don Quixote”; festival also features recitals, master classes, panel discussions and more. USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $75.50, $102; festival passes and packages also available. (213) 740-4672. piatigorskyfestival.usc.edu

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Pianist Petronel Malan performs works by Beethoven, Scarlatti, Dohnányi, Florence Price and Stephen Heller. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422. MusicGuildOnline.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society The Los Angeles Wind Quintet plays pieces by Copland, Gershwin and Mendelssohn. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Department Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Agony & Ecstasy Jacaranda presents pianists Inna Faliks, Steven Vanhauwaert and Mark Robson in a program featuring works by Ravel, Messiaen, Timo Andres and Billy Childs. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Orchestra Santa Monica Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, Adam Schoenberg’s “Go,” and Brahms’ Violin Concerto with violinist Barbora Kolářová. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $40. (310) 525-7618. orchestrasantamonica.org

Power to the People! The Movie Music of Spike Lee & Terence Blanchard Trumpeter/composer Blanchard and his quintet perform with the LA Phil, guest conductor Damon Gupton and guest vocalists Anthony Hamilton, Ben Harper and Valerie June. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $37-$127. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Second Saturday Series Classical guitarist William Feasley plays works by Fernandiere, Sor, Granados, Lezcano, Ferraris, Rodrigo, Castelnuovo-Tedesco and de Lucia. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. By donation. (818) 244-7241. glendalecitychurch.org

Sounds Complete: The Intimate Shostakovich Salastina showcases chamber music for piano and strings by the Russian composer. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Sold out; wait list available. Also at the Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Violinist Pavel Sporcl and pianist Svetlana Smolina perform works by Smetana, Dvorak, et al. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Music in the Mansion Violinist Pavel Sporcl and pianist Svetlana Smolina perform. Greystone Mansion, Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850. beverlyhills.org

Noa The Israeli singer-songwriter performs songs from her recent album featuring her own lyrics set to the music of Bach. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $38-$100. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Piatigorsky Festival Orchestra USC Thornton School of Music faculty members and former students perform works by Vivaldi, Weinberg, Sallinen, Sollima and Boccherini. USC’s Bovard Auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Pkwy., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $75.50-$102. piatigorskyfestival.usc.edu

Power to the People! Cécile McLorin Salvant The composer-performer presents her song cycle “Ogresse.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $50-$127. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

St. James Sunday Concerts Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble presents “The Canterbury Tales: A Pilgrimage in Song.” St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org

Jason Vieaux The classical guitarist plays pieces by Bach, Albéniz, Jobím, Ellington, et al. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $21-$48. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

