Coronavirus cancellations hit L.A. Phil, L.A. Opera and Center Theatre Group

Walt Disney Concert Hall
Walt Disney Concert Hall, home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica GeltStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
11:54 AM
The three titans of the L.A. arts scene — the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera and Center Theatre Group — confirmed Thursday morning that they are canceling performances in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The L.A. Phil canceled performances and events through March 31, including programming for its Power to the People! festival and its Piatigorsky International Cello Festival concerts.

Los Angeles Opera canceled the Saturday performance of “Roberto Devereux.”

Entertainment & Arts
Centre Theatre Group is shutting down all three of its venues and canceling performances of “The Book of Mormon” at the Ahmanson Theatre and “The Antipodes” at the Mark Taper Forum, both in downtown L.A.; and “Block Party” performances at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

Other Southern California arts institutions have informed The Times that statements on their event schedules are forthcoming. Please check back throughout the day as we update this article with the latest closure announcements.

Entertainment & Arts
Entertainment & ArtsArtsTheaterClassical MusicHealth: Coronavirus
