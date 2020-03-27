Hugh Jackman in ‘Oklahoma,’ Vanity Fair celeb pics: Today’s best culture binge

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are eight picks for Friday, all times Pacific:

“Oklahoma!”

Where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain is where you’ll find Hugh Jackman. The actor stars in his Olivier-winning turn as Curly in National Theatre of London’s 1998 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic American musical. Directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Susan Stroman. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; registration required. broadwayhd.com

“Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling”

The Annenberg Space for Photography offers an audio-enhanced tour of highlights from a four-decade survey of celebrity portraits and glamour shots from the glossy pages of the magazine. Think Madonna, Michael Caine, Lupita Nyong’o. Available anytime. Free. annenbergphotospace.org

“Götterdämmerung”

The Metropolitan Opera’s Wagner Week continues with an encore of Robert Lepage’s 2012 staging of the closing installment in the “Ring” cycle. Tenor Jay Hunter Morris and soprano Deborah Voigt star. Available 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

Advertisement

Music Never Sleeps NYC

This 24-hour livestream marathon features artists such as violinists Joshua Bell, Gil Shaham and Midori; pianists Inon Barnatan, Alessio Bax and Jeremy Denk; cellist Zlatomir Fung; and the Brentano Quartet and Brooklyn Rider ensembles. 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. musicneversleepsnyc.com

Pablo Sáinz Villegas

The classical guitarist from Spain will perform a short program of Spanish repertoire and will respond to viewers’ questions in this intimate recital presented by La Jolla Music Society. Noon Friday. Free. facebook.com

L.A. Opera at Home

Los Angeles Opera’s series of intimate living-room recitals continues with bass Matthew Anchel. Noon Friday. Free. laopera.org, facebook.com

Banjo House Lockdown

Banjo-playing husband-and-wife duo Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn perform live from their home in Nashville in this weekly series. 4 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com

Advertisement

Daddy Long Legs

Hale Center Theater in Orem, Utah, is releasing a recorded performance of its 2018 staging of this musical fable about an orphan and her mysterious benefactor. Kelly Coombs and David Smith star. It can be viewed anytime between 5 and 11 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, through April 5. $10. haletheater.org

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Tuesday through Saturday.