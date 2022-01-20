8 best bets for your weekend: ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,’ Wynton Marsalis and more

A musical about an aspiring drag queen, a celebration of Baroque-era music and a concert helmed by a living jazz legend lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

A gay British teen chases his dream of becoming a drag queen in the North American premiere of this inspiring West End musical. Layton Williams stars. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Feb. 20. $35-$145. centertheatregroup.org

‘Baroque: Brandenburg 5’

Principal guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the Pasadena Symphony in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 plus the composer’s Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring violinist Aubree Oliverson. Also on the program: works by Vivaldi and Boccherini. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$130. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

The Grammy-winning trumpet player and composer leads the venerable ensemble in a mix of standards and contemporary pieces. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Friday. $39-$119. scfta.org

‘Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: Och and Oy! A Considered Cabaret’

The Tony winner and the NPR host share the stage for an evening of songs and stories. The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $65-$145. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more. The Canvas at L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. Friday through May 1; closed Tuesdays. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com





‘Theresa Dimond and Friends’

Pittance Chamber Orchestra presents Los Angeles Opera Orchestra’s principal percussionist and company in a program of works by Ingolf Dahl, Arvo Pärt and others. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25, $40; series passes: $60, $110. pittancechambermusic.org

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

This jukebox musical re-creates a 1956 jam session in Memphis that featured rock ’n’ roll greats Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. La Mirada Center for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Feb. 13. lamiradatheatre.com

‘Soul of Spain’

Flamenco artist Manuel Gutierrez and the L.A.-based Yuval Ron Ensemble spotlight the Gypsy and Jewish cultures of Andalusia, Spain, to kick off the three-concert series “Inspired Sounds.” Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Leimert Park. Free; RSVP at (310) 462-1439. barbaramorrisonperformingartscenter.com