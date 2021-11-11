L.A. Chamber Orchestra, a Go-Go’s musical and 10 more best bets for your weekend

A new musical featuring the songs of the Go-Go’s and the return of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Led by music director Jaime Martín, the ensemble launches its 2021-22 season with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 featuring pianist and LACO conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $25 and up. laco.org

“Head Over Heels”

Drag artist Alaska 5000 and “Orange Is the New Black’s” Lea DeLaria head the cast of this gender-bending musical comedy inspired by a 16th century romantic fable and set to the music of L.A.’s irrepressible punk-pop icons the Go-Go’s. Added bonus: A portion of the auditorium will be sectioned off for those inclined to dance. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Dec. 12. $30 and up. pasadenaplayhouse.org

“Rubens: Picturing Antiquity”

Drawings, oil sketches and monumental paintings by the Flemish artist are displayed alongside Greek, Roman and Etruscan art from the museum’s collection in this new exhibit. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Through Jan. 24. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Ballet Hispánico

The venerable New York City-based troupe returns to SoCal with a program that includes company favorites “Arabesque,” “Tiburones” and “18+1.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 8 p.m. Thursday. $30-$80. thebarclay.org

“RE: Encuentro: A National Latina/o/x Theater Festival Celebrating Contemporary Latina/o/x Theatre in the U.S.”

Presented by the Latino Theater Company in downtown L.A., this online showcase for Latinx theater features performances by, and panel discussions with, 16 companies and artists from across the U.S. 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday; other dates and times through Nov. 21; performances will be available to stream for 10 days from their initial posting. Free. latinotheaterco.org

“Hansel and Gretel”

Pacific Opera Project stages outdoor, family-friendly performances of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th century take on the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Sung in English. Forest Lawn Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Nov. 21. Regular seating: $10-$35; tables: $110, $160. pacificoperaproject.com

“Corps”

The use of regimented movement to bind a group together is explored in this world-premiere dance work from choreographer, performer and educator Maria Baranova. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with Saturday’s performance available to watch via livestream. In person: $13-$25; virtual: $12, $15. redcat.org

“One-Man Star Wars Trilogy”

Writer-performer Charles Ross flies solo in this Lucasfilm-sanctioned stage show that re-creates classic moments from “Star Wars,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $39, $49. bapacthousandoaks.com

“Magical Mystery Dome featuring BritBeat”

A Beatles tribute band re-creates the songs of the Fab Four in this immersive, multimedia-enhanced show. Wisdome L.A., 1147 Palmetto St., Arts District, downtown L.A. 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $49-$110. wisdome.la

Long Beach Symphony

The orchestra, under the baton of music director Eckart Preu, opens its season with a program that includes Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade for Orchestra and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $32 and up. longbeachsymphony.org

“Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic”

Site-specific performance of six dance works created by inmates at a medium-security men’s prison in Norco, with guidance from choreographer and Scripps faculty member Suchi Branfman. Scripps College, Jaqua Quadrangle, 1030 Columbia Ave., Claremont. 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. scrippscollege.edu

“Ritorna Vincitori!”

The Verdi Chorus returns to live, in-person concerts with selections from Verdi’s “Aida,” Bizet’s ”Carmen” and other classic operas. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $10-$40. verdichorus.org

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.