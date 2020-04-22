Self-isolating with Chicano Batman

Chicano Batman’s intoxicating mix of retro soul and tropicalia-tinged psychedelia reached a broad audience with 2017’s “Freedom Is Free.” After spending nearly three years on the road playing songs from the album, the tux-and-ruffles-clad L.A. band were more than ready to move forward. On “Invisible People,” the band’s abandoned the prom-wear and expanded their musical palette.

Chicano Batman was in the middle of a promotional push for “Invisible People,” when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, self-quarantined, the band talks about what it’s like growing as musicians and putting out a new record when everyone is stuck in their homes.

