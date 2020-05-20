Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Don’t want to wear a face mask? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy has a message for you

Portrait of Dan Levy
Dan Levy wants you to think of wearing face masks as “a kindness.”
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 20, 2020
11:45 AM
Share

If you think the requirement that people wear face masks in public to help curb the effects of a global pandemic is an infringement on your freedoms, Dan Levy has a message for you.

“I suppose, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing,” said the “Schitt’s Creek” star in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people.”

Levy was responding to seeing viral videos of people who are actively refusing to wear masks in public.

Advertisement

In places like Los Angeles County, people are required to wear face coverings anytime they are outside and there are other people around. The city of L.A. has even stricter rules, requiring people to wear masks for any outdoor activity besides those on the water even if no one else is around (though there are exemptions for small children and those with certain disabilities).

View this post on Instagram

✌🏼😷

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy) on

In his Instagram video, Levy implored people to think of others who are immunocompromised or those who could face “devastating repercussions” if they were to contract COVID-19.

“If you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask?” said Levy. “Make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people.”

Advertisement

The confusion surrounding face masks could stem from a belief that there is conflicting information about their efficacy. However, the purpose of non-medical-grade face coverings — such as cloth face masks — is to protect others, not the wearer, from the coronavirus.

Experts also say wearing masks is not a substitute for physical distancing and other precautions, such as washing your hands.

California
L.A. now requires face coverings even when outside. Here are the rules
538954_LA-ME-FACE-MASK-LAX_6_ALS.jpg
California
L.A. now requires face coverings even when outside. Here are the rules
The significant increase in the city’s coronavirus mandates is necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Eric Garcetti says.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement