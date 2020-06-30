Remembering Carl Reiner: Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, Alan Alda salute a ‘comedy genius’

Hollywood tributes are pouring in for comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died Monday evening in his Beverly Hills home at age 98.

“Last night my dad passed away,” Carl Reiner’s son Rob Reiner tweeted Tuesday morning. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Alan Alda, Bette Midler, William Shatner, Steve Martin, Mitzi Gaynor, Al Roker, Ed Asner, Ron Howard, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad, Stephen King, Yvette Nicole Brown, George Takei, John Cusack, Cary Elwes, Jason Alexander and many more stars have honored the veteran comedy actor, writer, director and producer on social media.

Carl Reiner himself was active on Twitter and recently shared a sweet tribute to his family before his death.

“Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost — who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world,” he wrote Saturday in a tweet that has picked up viral attention in the wake of his death.

Reiner’s longtime friend Alda was among the first to salute him on Twitter, writing, “His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts.”

“We love you, Carl,” he added, along with a cheerful photo of himself, Reiner and prolific director Mel Brooks.

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Also among his industry admirers was Midler, who starred in the 1997 romantic comedy “That Old Feeling” — the last film Reiner directed.

“The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky,” Midler wrote. “I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang.”

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang... — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020

Gaynor, who famously tangoed with Reiner for her Emmy-winning 1976 special, “Mitzi...Roarin’ in the 20s,” fondly remembered him as “a genius, a good friend, & a true gent.”

“What a joyful gift [Carl Reiner] was in my life & in the lives of everyone who enjoyed his towering talent,” she tweeted. “I’ll cherish the memory of the times we spent together, & the laughter we shared. My love to his beautiful family & friends.”

What a joyful gift @carlreiner was in my life & in the lives of everyone who enjoyed his towering talent. He was a genius, a good friend, & a true gent. I’ll cherish the memory of the times we spent together, & the laughter we shared. My love to his beautiful family & friends. pic.twitter.com/VOY0QyyMk8 — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) June 30, 2020

Screen icon Shatner joined in celebrating Reiner’s memory by highlighting some of his greatest comedy hits.

“From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft, " Shatner wrote. “I knew him only peripherally, but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

Another of Reiner’s longtime entertainment peers, Ed Asner, also offered his condolences to the family of the “Dick Van Dyke Show” mastermind and wrote, “There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter.”

See more reactions to Carl Reiner’s death below.

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not "always on".

Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

.@TheSimpsons RIP Carl Reiner godfather to generations of comedy writers. — Al Jean (@AlJean) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off.



They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

We have lost the great Carl Reiner. My condolences to his family. He is irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/pA1Tc4I5uR — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 30, 2020

The world lost an amazing voice with the loss of #comedylegend and #activist @carlreiner at 98. Do yourself a favor and stream #thedickvandykeshow #alanbrady or listen to the #2000yearoldman audio with #melbrooks pic.twitter.com/mSywM1Qryw — Al Roker (@alroker) June 30, 2020

Our hearts are broken 💔 There will never be another like him. 🙏 — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) June 30, 2020

My condolences Rob, your father made the world smile. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) June 30, 2020

⁩Sending love and condolences to ⁦@robreiner⁩ and the entire family. And thinking of the sadness ⁦@MelBrooks must be feeling with the passing of his friend of 70 years, ⁦@carlreiner. RIP https://t.co/Eu0dPPEEEY — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) June 30, 2020

Already, I am upset to be living in a world without Carl Reiner and I only know the man his public work and essence. But I have one small remembrance of a random encounter that makes me laugh and I'm gonna share: Long time ago I was a newspaper reporter and I had the chance... — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 30, 2020

RIP comedy genius Carl Reiner, 98.

'Everybody wants to laugh - you know that. They need to laugh... people need to laugh.'

So true.

Thanks for all the laughs, Carl. pic.twitter.com/09U1KVNEmU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020

We join in mourning the loss of comedy legend, "Dick Van Dyke Show" creator, and #TwainPrize recipient @carlreiner.



Watch #CarlReiner's full, heartfelt acceptance speech from that unforgettable night. ▶ https://t.co/AW7P9jpDXk pic.twitter.com/95v2VUasHi — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) June 30, 2020

Rest In Peace and Power Carl gratitude for all you have given us. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

"I learned a long time ago that if you can corner a genius comedy brain in panic, you’re going to get something extraordinary." Goodnight to a true legend. Carl Reiner, you will always keep us laughing. pic.twitter.com/Sh0XUIDSSm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 30, 2020

Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

We lost comedy legend @carlreiner at 98 yesterday. He was a pillar in our community and brought so much joy to our screens for so many years. I had the pleasure of working with him in 2017 and I will never, ever forget it. Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/DuaiuJgTEf — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) June 30, 2020

He was a legend, a patriot, and a beautiful, caring man. He helped me personally and inspired me. He didn’t live long enough to see his beloved country restored but he looked forward to that day.



And it will come.



I love you Carl. Thanks.@carlreiner pic.twitter.com/ThrUeSiSdl — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) June 30, 2020

One of the great honors of my life was working with Carl Reiner during a season of Two and a Half Men. Here’s a photo with my incredibly lovely friend @HollandTaylor during one of several episodes I did with him. We will miss you, Carl. You were a gift to this world. #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/Mc5zVhu7ma — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2020

In a career spanning seventy years, Carl Reiner shaped the nation’s sense of humor through his writing, directing, and performances on stage and screen.



He used this typewriter to write "The Dick Van Dyke Show." pic.twitter.com/rafXr9hrh4 — National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner... 😇 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner made America great — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2020

I really thought this would never happen. #ripCarlReiner https://t.co/jPSwapVbbX — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 30, 2020

The world has lost a legend and I have lost a friend. There will never be another #CarlReiner. Truly a towering figure in entertainment. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Rob and the whole Reiner family. A sad, sad day 😥 pic.twitter.com/Is1yeACpnN — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) June 30, 2020