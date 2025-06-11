Scott Wolf and wife Kelley are getting divorced after 3 children and 2 decades of marriage

Scott Wolf and wife Kelley, seen at a 2018 awards gala in New York, are getting a divorce after 21 years of marriage.

Actor Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are getting a divorce.

The “Party of Five” veteran, who currently stars as Dr. Richard Miller on the Fox medical drama “Doc,” confirmed the split Wednesday, telling The Times in a statement, “After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley.”

Kelley Wolf posted the news of the split on Tuesday on social media.

“This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children,” she wrote. “While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

She called Scott Wolf “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit.”

Both of them noted that they were focused on their kids, with Scott, 57, saying they were “the loves of our lives” and Kelley, 48, calling them “the most extraordinary children.” They share sons Jackson, 16, and Miller, 12, and daughter Lucy, 11.

The actor met the veteran of MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans” through mutual friends in 2002 on a blind date that almost didn’t happen.

“We were meeting at a restaurant and she wound up turning up almost a full hour late,” the actor said in 2021 on “Access Hollywood.” “I was asking other people at the bar. I was like, ‘How long do you wait for a blind date?’ And they were like, ‘Kind of an hour tops.’ So she made it under the wire.”

Turns out she was stuck in “horrible” New York traffic, he said. They married in 2004 in her hometown of Fayetteville, Ark., and honeymooned in Africa.