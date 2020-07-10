Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers simultaneously file for divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are moving on from their marriage.

The couple appears to have coordinated the divorce paperwork, with Chambers filing the petition and Hammer responding right away. They also shared the news with identical Instagram posts Friday.

A long paragraph reflecting on the 10 years of their marriage accompanies a photo of the two smiling in a car. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” they wrote.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the couple want different versions of custody of their children, 5-year-old Harper Grace and 3-year-old Ford. Chambers wants sole physical custody of their son and daughter, while Hammer wants joint legal and physical custody.

The two also marked different dates of separation, TMZ said, with Hammer putting January and Chambers putting July. This is important in determining spousal support, as the completion of 10 years as husband and wife in California is considered a “long-term” marriage.

The couple got married on May 22, 2010.

Advertisement

Hammer, Chambers and their children had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands, where Chambers and the kids still are. Hammer revealed that he is back in the U.S. with a post of the L.A. skyline on Thursday night, according to People.

