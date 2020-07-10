Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Katy Perry’s new single encourages listeners to ‘Smile’

Katy Perry performs on "The Voice of Germany."
(Timur Emek / Getty Images)
By Dessi Gomez
July 10, 2020
12:25 PM
The title track of Katy Perry’s fifth album says everything about why she went with “Smile” for its theme.

Released Friday, “Smile” is Perry’s latest single. She starts off with an upbeat hook that leads to the chorus of lyrics expressing her gratitude for changes in her life.

“Yeah, I’m thankful / Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful / Gotta say it’s really been a while / But now I got back that smile.”

The single comes shortly after Perry, who is expecting a baby this summer, revealed the cover of her next album. The release is scheduled for Aug. 14.

The single hints at the broader themes of the album, according to a tweet from Perry following the album cover reveal and release of the title track. She describes the album as her “journey towards the light.”

About the single, she says, “I hope it can be a few minutes of energizing hopefulness for you as it is for meee.”

Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

