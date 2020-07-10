Katy Perry’s new single encourages listeners to ‘Smile’

The title track of Katy Perry’s fifth album says everything about why she went with “Smile” for its theme.

Released Friday, “Smile” is Perry’s latest single. She starts off with an upbeat hook that leads to the chorus of lyrics expressing her gratitude for changes in her life.

“Yeah, I’m thankful / Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful / Gotta say it’s really been a while / But now I got back that smile.”

The single comes shortly after Perry, who is expecting a baby this summer, revealed the cover of her next album. The release is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Advertisement

The single hints at the broader themes of the album, according to a tweet from Perry following the album cover reveal and release of the title track. She describes the album as her “journey towards the light.”

I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 9, 2020

About the single, she says, “I hope it can be a few minutes of energizing hopefulness for you as it is for meee.”