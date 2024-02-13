Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ run is coming to an end, but ‘new music’ is on the horizon

For “American Idol,” Katy Perry will soon be the one that got away.

The “Firework” and “Wide Awake” singer revealed that her time as a judge on the long-running singing competition will end after Season 22, which premieres Sunday on ABC. “I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’” Perry told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday evening.

Perry dropped the news after outlining her plans to perform at this year’s Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. The pop festival will run over several days in September.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much,” Perry continued. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to go out and feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Perry will leave “American Idol” seven seasons after she joined the hit series in 2018. Over the years, the Grammy-nominated singer has helped foster upcoming talent including recent “Idol” winners Noah Thompson and Chayce Beckham. She began her judging duties alongside singers Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Perry has faced backlash multiple times for her on-air behavior. Just last year, fans accused the singer of allegedly “mom-shaming” and reportedly threatened to boycott the show after she showed off her Elastigirl costume during the show’s Disney-themed episode.

She also made headlines last year for condemning gun violence in America when a contestant revealed he survived a school shooting.

Perry teased that she has “some things planned,” adding that 2024 is “going to be a very, very exciting year for all the pop star girlies.” Just two months into 2024, divas Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have both already announced new albums. Perry’s latest release was her 2020 album, “Smile.”

Speaking about Richie and Bryan, Perry said, “I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is up.”

She also said she is looking forward to spreading her wings creatively.

“I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and bring new music,” she said. “Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day.”