Entertainment & Arts

Only Henry Cavill could build a computer and break the internet at the same time

Henry Cavill
“Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill recently shared a video of himself building a computer. But sexy.
(Matthew Lloyd / For The Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
July 17, 2020
10:36 AM
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — it’s Superman building a computer in a muscle tee.

The internet has lost its collective mind after “Man of Steel” Henry Cavill recently shared a video of himself piecing together “all the parts” of a gaming PC from scratch.

“This kind of material isn’t for everyone,” Cavill wrote Thursday in an Instagram caption that might as well have included a winky-face emoji. “Viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

The viral video sees Cavill assembling the PC over multiple days — poring over the manual, screwing in some pieces and ever-so-gingerly placing others to the tune of Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” and “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More, Baby.”

Let’s just say it’s a lot more, uh, entertaining than your average DIY program.

And 3.4 million views later, the reply section has exploded with comments calling the clip “a new kind of porn” and wondering, “what else can these hands do”? A smattering of avid gamers and computer vendors have also joined the chorus, proudly claiming Superman as one of their own.

Cavill fans will get the chance to see the actor flex his super strength again soon when the hotly anticipated “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” debuts on HBO Max. Until then, there’s always Netflix’s “The Witcher” — and now, this blessed Instagram video — to fill the Cavill content void.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

