Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are new parents.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
By Dessi Gomez
July 27, 2020
12:41 PM
The “Game of Thrones” star gave birth to her first child with the Jonas Brothers pop musician last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports out Monday. The couple has reportedly named their new daughter Willa, per TMZ and Just Jared.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for Turner confirmed to The Times on Monday. Neither parent has commented publicly on social media yet.

Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, having a second bigger ceremony in France later that summer. News of Turner’s pregnancy broke in February.

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

Us Weekly reported from a separate source that the couple had always planned to have children. Even though Turner had been private about her pregnancy, she showed off her baby bump several times in her quarantine outings.

In March, Turner told TV host Conan O’Brien how she and Jonas have been faring during the pandemic.

“I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day, I would,” Turner said. “Everything seems to be working in my favor here, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

