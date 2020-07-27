Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are new parents.

The “Game of Thrones” star gave birth to her first child with the Jonas Brothers pop musician last Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports out Monday. The couple has reportedly named their new daughter Willa, per TMZ and Just Jared.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for Turner confirmed to The Times on Monday. Neither parent has commented publicly on social media yet.

Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30, got married in Las Vegas in May 2019, having a second bigger ceremony in France later that summer. News of Turner’s pregnancy broke in February.

Us Weekly reported from a separate source that the couple had always planned to have children. Even though Turner had been private about her pregnancy, she showed off her baby bump several times in her quarantine outings.

In March, Turner told TV host Conan O’Brien how she and Jonas have been faring during the pandemic.

“I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day, I would,” Turner said. “Everything seems to be working in my favor here, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”