Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final seasons of ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has found its new Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown,” Netflix has announced.

Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Emma Corrin is playing Diana in the drama’s upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what’s sure to be the character’s most dramatic chapters. Seasons 5 and 6 are expected to be the show’s final seasons. No premiere date of Season 4 has yet been announced.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said on Twitter. “It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Debicki, a 29-year-old Australian, is seen as a rising star after her breakout performance in Steve McQueen’s “Widows.” She also stars in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller “Tenet.”

Other credits include “The Great Gatsby,” “The Burnt Orange Heresy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.”

