Pregnant Gigi Hadid channels supermodel glam for maternity photo shoot

There are your DIY “maternity photo shoots” and then there are “high-fashion maternity photo shoots.” Supermodel Gigi Hadid proved Wednesday that she was roundly in the ilk of the latter.

The pregnant model shared strikingly glamorous photos on Instagram that showcased her growing belly and her modeling prowess and, you know, how she’s been busy “growin’ an angel” amid this pandemic.

The monochromatic portraits featured her in diaphanous fabric and highlighted that proverbial pregnancy glow. They were taken by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango in late July under what appeared to be social-distancing guidelines. Hadid posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram Stories that showed a masked stylist combing her hair during the shoot.

“cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!” the 25-year-old wrote in a caption.

Hadid, who is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik, has kept relatively mum about the pregnancy. Shortly after TMZ reported that she was pregnant, she confirmed that she was 20 weeks along during an April appearance on “The Tonight Show.” By that math, she should now be around three weeks away from her estimated due date in September.

She and the former One Direction singer have been linked on and off since 2015 , with reports suggesting they rekindled their romance sometime around January. Also in late July, she posted a smoochie picture of the two of them that she captioned “baby daddy.”

But her revelatory commentary has been sparse. That’s because Hadid has been trying to be conscious of the global strife caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic,” she said in an Instagram Live segment in July. “I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening ... and then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Hadid has modeled for a bevy of fashion houses, including Chanel, Balmain, Valentino and Versace, and has walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She is the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and former model and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid. The former couple’s other children, Anwar and Bella Hadid, are also models.