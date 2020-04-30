Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy, first child with Zayn Malik

It’s official: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby.

During Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show,” Hadid confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that she is indeed pregnant with her first child.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” said Hadid as Fallon congratulated her on “the best news.”

Hadid’s acknowledgment follows TMZ’s Tuesday report that the model, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, is 20 weeks pregnant.

Hadid and the former One Direction singer have been linked on and off since 2015, with reports suggesting they rekindled their romance some time around January.

During the “Tonight Show” segment, Hadid also provided insight into why her birthday cake was in the shape of a giant everything bagel. She had recently gushed over the cake, made by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, on Instagram.

“My family brought out an everything bagel cake, which blew my mind,” Hadid said on the show. “My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day.”