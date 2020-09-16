Caitlyn Jenner slams Joe Rogan for transphobic rant that bashed the Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner deemed popular podcaster Joe Rogan a “homophobic, transphobic a—" for damaging comments he made about the LGBTQ community, her transition and the women of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“It’s not a joke. It’s very serious stuff,” the reality star said on TMZ Live Wednesday, adding, “I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn.”

The former Olympic gold medalist’s comments came in response to last week’s episode of Rogan’s podcast in which the host explained his joke-writing process for his 2016 Netflix special, “Triggered,” to guest Tim Kennedy, the retired mixed-martial artist. The influential podcaster quipped that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” women chipped away at Jenner’s “manhood,” resulting in Jenner publicly coming out as a woman in 2015.

In the bit, “The Joe Rogan Experience” host attempted to cast doubt on whether trans people are born into the wrong gender and argued — albeit coarsely and rudimentarily — a person’s environment could contribute.

“Maybe if you live with crazy b— long enough they f— turn you into one,” Rogan said, referring to the Kardashian-Jenner women. “Maybe you go crazy. Maybe that too. Especially those ones.”

Rogan, a mixed-martial arts commentator, also called Jenner by her pretransition name, even though he was fully aware he was deadnaming and misgendering her, and lamented the loss of one “of our greatest athletes ever.”

Kennedy agreed.

On “TMZ Live,” Jenner, whose relationship with her family has sometimes been fraught, defended daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. She did not mince words either.

“He’s a homophobic, transphobic a—,” Jenner said of Rogan. “He does this all the time. My daughters have obviously done extremely well. He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work.”

The “I Am Cait” star also shut down Rogan’s argument about her transition.

“It’s not even close. I’ve been gender dysphoric my entire life,” the 70-year-old added. “Once I got to the point in life where my kids were raised, and they’re all doing well, [I said] maybe I could live the remainder of my life authentically. And it has been the most wonderful experience I ever had.”

Jenner said she would be willing to appear on Rogan’s podcast, though she’s certain he would treat her differently if she were sitting in front of him.

Rogan, of course, has a history of attacking marginalized groups and is the same person Kennedy suggested to moderate President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s upcoming election debate — an offer that Trump himself agreed to on Twitter.