‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ with Heidi Schreck is coming to Amazon Prime

“Hamilton” isn’t the only Broadway hit to join the streaming wars. Heidi Shreck’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 16, the company said Thursday.

The (almost) one-woman show starring Schreck opened to raves at the Hayes Theater in March last year. The run was extended twice, and director Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) captured a performance in the final week for the Amazon Prime release.

Amazon Studios also announced that it had signed a deal for Schreck to create original content exclusive to Amazon.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” is an autobiographical story stemming from an experience Shreck had when she was 15, earning money for college by giving speeches on the Constitution in events organized by the American Legion. From there, the show swings outward into an arc examining the myriad ways the Constitution does and doesn’t protect and represent all Americans, particularly women.

Times Theater critic Charles McNulty called it a “singularly charming, politically urgent and cathartically necessary play.” The show eventually landed at the Mark Taper Forum in January with Maria Dizzia in the role of Schreck.