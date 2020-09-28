L.A. Comic Con is moving forward with a limited-capacity, in-person convention

L.A. Comic Con is moving forward with its plan to hold an in-person convention in December at the L.A. Convention Center. It will be one of the first pop culture events of its size and caliber to be held in the region amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s organizers explained in a Sunday announcement on the L.A. Comic Con website that they have been working with the convention center and taking guidance from state and local officials to plan an event they think will “be both safe and fun” for attendees and exhibitors.

“SAFETY IS OUR #1 PRIORITY,” read the announcement. “If at any time LA County Health or the Mayor’s Office determine we can’t have a safe show, we’ll postpone and reschedule. And all tickets bought will have a 100% ROLL-OVER/REFUND GUARANTEE.”

While other massive pop culture conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con had shifted to a virtual format, L.A. Comic Con announced in July that it would push its September event back to Dec. 11-13. Tickets will be available Tuesday.

An annual three-day celebration of comic books, sci-fi, pop culture and more, L.A. Comic Con drew more than 123,000 attendees in 2019. This year, organizers have made adjustments to control the density of the crowd so attendees can stay physically distant from others.

L.A. Comic Con has booked the entire L.A. Convention Center for this year’s convention for a more spacious layout to enforce physical distancing among guests. Each day will be split into two ticketed sessions capped at 12,000 each. There will be “industrial cleaning” between them.

Masks will be mandatory for everyone on-site — including guests, exhibitors and staff — and will be provided free to anybody who needs one. Organizers say this rule will be enforced by event and security staff at all times.

For fans who choose to remain in the safety of their own homes rather than braving the in-person experience, L.A. Comic Con will live stream its main panels.

Although parts of California have slowly started to reopen in accordance with regulations set by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan, L.A. County is still in the state’s most restricted tier, meaning indoor dining, movie theaters and shopping malls are among the businesses that have remained closed since March.