‘This is the slowest heart attack’: Celebs in shock but hopeful as election draws out

Indya Moore captured the national mood Tuesday night in three words.

“Miss Florida gurl...” the “Pose” actress captioned a distressed Instagram selfie.

Whether you’re from a swing state or deeply invested in one, Florida kept the country on its toes — until the Associated Press called the state for Donald Trump around 9:30 p.m. Pacific. (The Miami-Dade County canvassing board examined ballots with a magnifying glass Monday.)

On social media, celebrities ranging from comedians to authors to actors responded with a mixed bag of emotions to a presidential election that was anything but normal. Reactions ranged from disbelief to depression to determination.

“The notion that public figures (saying that in regards to myself) must remain nonpartisan,” tweeted rising “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, “especially in the face of FASCISM, solely because we wield a lot of influence, is f— ridiculous. i WORKED for this influence, and i will use it.”

This is the slowest heart attack — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

This is the slowest heart attack — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

It's insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they're worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who recently shared a moving essay about her pregnancy loss, wrote,

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explained Southern votes for Trump with a clip from her 2016 documentary, “13th.”

“This call for law and order becomes integral to something that comes to be known as the ‘Southern strategy,’” the video says. “Nixon begins to recruit Southern whites, formerly staunch Democrats — persuading poor and working-class whites — into the Republican fold.”

“Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay offered some semblance of hope for the progressive shift that many celebrities were hoping for.

“A win is a win and I remain calm and optimistic,” Gay tweeted. “I hope the establishment Democrats will now step aside so a new generation of politicians can work toward change.”

A win is a win and I remain calm and optimistic. I hope the establishment Democrats will now step aside so a new generation of politicians can work toward change. This isn’t about age. It’s about progress. Which isn’t being made via the status quo. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 4, 2020

There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

Actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise, embodied calls to #CountAllTheVotes (including mail-in ballots).

There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

Mark Ruffalo, “Avengers” star and Wisconsin native, pointed out the “red mirage.” (The concept refers to the counting of in-person votes on election night that would suggest that Trump has won — despite millions of mail-in votes for Biden that need to be accounted for.)

Hang tough everyone. #CountEveryVote this is what we have been saying about Trump and his #RedMirage. https://t.co/Ao29PH5PEm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

I still think TRUMP is going to win! ....I know ...I'm an optimist...it's free! 😘😘😘🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 4, 2020

Among Trump's famous supporters, actress Kirstie Alley was keeping the faith.

Here’s a smattering of what others had to say:

I still think TRUMP is going to win! ....I know ...I’m an optimist...it’s free! 😘😘😘🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 4, 2020

Kind of terribly sad how close this election was. After this year and especially this summer it should’ve been a landslide. I don’t get it. Truly. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 4, 2020

Well, the size of the Trump vote is truly and utterly depressing even if he loses but this is also fair. We did the same thing to ourselves in 2018. And btw there is still a (slight) chance we can flip the Senate. https://t.co/xTMUREokHP — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

The reason PA WI MI are taking so long is because the GOP did not allow mail in ballots to be counted early. They wanted exactly the kind of uncertainty we all had. They wanted these states to look red in the beginning. But the blue shift happened or is happening. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

We have a path to victory and we are not allowing Donald trump to call any election until every vote is counted. https://t.co/3bxCFxxPMn — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 4, 2020

I’m not making any predictions, but I’ll say: 1) Count. Every. Vote. 2) No matter what, our work doesn’t change! We have a long fight to liberate our people to continue to completely uproot & abolish these oppressive systems & build the systems of care & accountability we DESERVE — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) November 4, 2020

a man who hasn't even lost the election, claiming the election was stolen — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Wake me up when ALL of the votes are counted. Until then buzz tf off.-respectfully Flyyyrene pic.twitter.com/ru82updbhS — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) November 4, 2020

This is beyond dangerous what he’s doing right now. #ElectionNight — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020