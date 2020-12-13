Sia says Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her into an ‘adulterous’ relationship

Following news that musician FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf citing physical and sexual abuse, another of his former girlfriends has come forward alleging misconduct by the embattled actor.

In a post on Twitter, singer Sia shared an article detailing the news of FKA twigs’ lawsuit, adding that she suffered emotional abuse while in a relationship with LaBeouf.

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she tweeted. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself — stay safe, stay away.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet she added, “Also I love you FKA twigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, dated the actor for a year after working together on his semi-autobiographical directorial debut, “Honey Boy.” She accused him of sexual battery, including knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease, verbal and emotional abuse and physical assault.

“I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” the actor said in response to the lawsuit. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”