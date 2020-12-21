Elliot Page thanks supporters after announcing he is trans: ‘The greatest gift’

Actor Elliot Page is feeling the love from the transgender community and beyond after recently announcing that he is trans and his pronouns are he/they.

In his first social media post since coming out in a powerful statement earlier this month, "The Umbrella Academy” star thanked his many supporters for the warm reception and encouraged his followers to give back to the trans community this holiday season.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. ... See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”

The Oscar-nominated “Juno” actor also shined a spotlight on Trans Lifeline, a phone service that provides resources and care for trans people in English and Spanish, as well as TranSanta, a project launched by “Pose” star Indya Moore to fulfill transgender kids’ Christmas wishes.

“This year has been so stressful and especially for trans folks,” Moore said upon the launch of TranSanta. “Trans issues dont receive much visibility or attention unfortunately, but this year has been the most violent and deadly for my community. ...

“Please consider visiting the page and reading the heartwarming lists some youth have left, if you are interested in supporting please consider becoming a Santa and filling wish lists for young trans youth in need.”

Both the Trans Lifeline team and Moore were among the first to celebrate Page after he introduced himself in a moving social media post expressing “how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” he wrote earlier this month. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. ...

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Upon his latest update, Page was again showered with admiration from his Hollywood peers, including Moore, his “Juno” costar Jennifer Garner, actress-singer Janelle Monáe and Daniela Vega, the Chilean actress who became the first transgender performer to present at the Academy Awards in 2018 after starring in the Oscar-winning drama “A Fantastic Woman.”

“You deserve the world, dear Elliot!” Vega commented on Instagram, along with a heart emoji.

You can find more information about Trans Lifeline here and volunteer to participate in the TranSanta project here.