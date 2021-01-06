Hollywood condemns mob at the Capitol: ‘Whole thing is finally burning down’

As a mob of violent pro-Trump extremists descended on the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, Hollywood figures condemned what they called the “terrorists” and criticized the police response — or lack thereof — to the ongoing insurrection.

Issa Rae, Josh Gad, Karamo Brown, Ava DuVernay, Edward Norton, Shonda Rhimes and other entertainment luminaries were among the many who expressed their outrage at the situation in Washington, D.C., on social media. Some called for the arrest of President Trump, who instigated the violence with unfounded claims of election fraud.

“Shame on the news referring to these Domestic Terrorist as ‘Trump Supporters’ as if they are peaceful people supporting a president,” tweeted “Queer Eye” star Brown. “These are terrorist w/ visible guns! Imagine if they were Middle Eastern or Black... they would not be called supporters & they wouldn’t be alive.”

Shame on the news referring to these Domestic Terrorist as ‘Trump Supporters’ as if they are peaceful people supporting a president.

These are terrorist w/ visible guns! Imagine if they were Middle Eastern or Black... they would not be called supporters & they wouldn’t be alive. pic.twitter.com/vIQPKQlC6m — Karamo (@Karamo) January 6, 2021

Several pointed out a disparity in treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters — who were repeatedly beaten, pelted with rubber bullets and tear-gassed by police over the summer — versus the pro-Trump rioters, who overwhelmed security upon breaking into the Capitol.

“If armed people of color; black, Latino, Muslim- stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the transfer of power following an election, there’d be no ‘tear gas & rubber bullets phase’ of the response. They’d be shot dead before they got 10 steps into the grounds,” Norton tweeted.

Actress Alyssa Milano referred back to a July 27, 2020, Trump tweet where he called for all “Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings” to be prosecuted and sentenced to a minimum 10 years in prison.

Remember when Trump tweeted this? pic.twitter.com/9r4zFNXBY3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2021

“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson noted that Black victims of police brutality — such as Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd — have been killed by authorities without committing anything near the threats waged on the Capitol Wednesday.

“Eric was selling loose cigarettes,” Watson tweeted. “Philando reaching for his identification. Trayon [sic] was walking through a neighborhood with skittles. George allegedly had a counterfeit $20. Anarchy in the capitol and law enforcement spent the first hour with their hands in their pockets. Ok.”

Here are those reactions and more:

Truly disgusted. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump has been sitting in the middle of a forest, lighting matches, for four years. Let’s not be surprised that the whole thing is finally burning down. He got what he wanted. He should leave TODAY. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 6, 2021

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

I am heartbroken and astounded that this narcissistic and dangerous president would put lives in danger and encourage violent sedition against our government. That man is no longer able to serve as President because he can't accept defeat. Can we afford 2 more weeks? I say NO! — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) January 6, 2021

Eric was selling loose cigarettes. Phillando reaching for his identification. Trayon was walking through a neighborhood with skittles. George allegedly had a counterfeit $20. Anarchy in the capitol and law enforcement spent the first hour with their hands in their pockets. Ok. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) January 6, 2021

The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now... We love you. You’re very special.”



- Trump to his terrorists pic.twitter.com/mb6GaV0Gxo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 6, 2021

where are the people sad about the "riots" breaking store windows, are they upset right now? — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) January 6, 2021

Trump should be arrested for instigating this chaos. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

So, are we completely out of rubber bullets and tear gas? — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

So, Trump tweeted something now. Which is good. He had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay. https://t.co/TAT8CBsYuk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021

I’m glad my Father isn’t alive to see this. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 6, 2021

Wonder why 🤔🤔🤔 Oh yeah, right. WE know why. https://t.co/K9KvTvAkZt — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 6, 2021

Clear the crowd. Re-convene the senate. Finish the certification, impeach him again and get his ass out tonight — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 6, 2021

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

I’m speechless — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Did that ignorant bitch baby just put out that video calling those terrorists “very special”? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 6, 2021

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy.



Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?!



It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all! pic.twitter.com/4oWoiMu0eC — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 6, 2021

This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

This is a coup against the United States of America, incited by Donald Trump. He should be impeached by the House as soon as possible and convicted and removed by the Senate just as quickly. This is not us, the U.S. — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) January 6, 2021

BTW, if that angry mob was full of Black and Brown folks there’d be tanks, horses, tear gas and gunshots.



They did all that to PEACEFUL protestors just so dear leader could hold a Bible upside down in front of a church.



Don’t @ me. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021

Watching lawlessness in our capitol — thugs supporting a coup — & deeply saddened. The Murdochs have inflicted so much racism, sexism, virulent lies & damage to our nation. Fellow content makers, we must cancel appearances on Fox & use our power to keep ads 4 our shows off Fox. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 6, 2021

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021