President Biden follows 13 people on Twitter. Surprise! Chrissy Teigen is one of them

Shortly after he became the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden got straight to work dismantling Donald Trump’s legacy by rejoining the Paris climate agreement, reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries and following Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Trump blocked the “Cravings” mastermind on Twitter during his presidency, and one of Biden’s first acts as president was to correct the snub and follow her with his new @POTUS handle. As of Thursday morning, Teigen, a popular presence on social media, is among an exclusive group of 13 people followed by Biden, who currently has 5.3 million followers.

Rounding out the other dozen are:

Vice President Kamala Harris

First Lady Jill Biden

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain

Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

Domestic policy advisor Susan Rice

Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon

White House director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese

Press secretary Jen Psaki

The English-language White House account

The Spanish-language La Casa Blanca account

The White House COVID-19 response team

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

“Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen wrote Wednesday in a tweet that has amassed more than 640,000 likes. When Biden took the social media maven’s request a step further by following her from his official White House account, as opposed to his personal one, Teigen lost her mind.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted Wednesday night. “My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

“I should prob never tweet again,” she quickly added.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Trump had blocked Teigen from his now-defunct @realDonaldTrump account in 2017, likely in response to the model and cookbook author’s myriad tweets trolling the man she once called “a national embarrassment.”

And Trump dispelled any doubt that the feeling was mutual when he rudely referred to Teigen as singer-songwriter John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife” on the platform in 2019.

Suffice to say Teigen’s relationship with the current president is much improved: The Biden-Harris administration invited both her and Legend to D.C. this week to participate in celebratory programming for the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

The celebrity power couple have repeatedly shown their support for the Biden-Harris campaign. During Wednesday night’s star-studded “Celebrating America” telecast, hosted by Tom Hanks, the “All of Me” hitmaker performed a sweeping rendition of the jazzy classic “Feeling Good.” (Legend also sang at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.)

Other stars who came out for Wednesday’s broadcast included Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katy Perry, who performed her 2010 anthem “Firework” for a luminous grand finale on the National Mall.