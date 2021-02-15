Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hundreds pay respects to actress Cicely Tyson at her viewing

Actress Cicely Tyson
Actress Cicely Tyson was among those who received Governors Awards from the film academy in November 2018.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.

As it began on a wintry Monday morning, hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actress lined up outside Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there.

Many in the multigenerational crowd held photos of Tyson, who died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96.

Movies

Appreciation: In Cicely Tyson, we lose another of our giants, a queen who inspired our best selves

A young Cicely Tyson smiling and throwing her arms in the air while wearing a fur coat

Movies

Appreciation: In Cicely Tyson, we lose another of our giants, a queen who inspired our best selves

Tyson spent more than 60 years using her platform not only to garner awards but to challenge stereotypes about what it means to be a Black woman in America.

Advertisement

Her family said masks and social distancing would be required at the viewing.

Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”

Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.

She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”

Advertisement

At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.

President Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Entertainment & Arts
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement