Watch Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel win International Women’s Day 2021 with new duet

International Women’s Day 2021 got a lot of attention Monday on social media, from women and men alike.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez posted a tour de force video compilation of myriad women holding signs that said, “I Am Limitless #IWD2021.” Among the familiar faces: Regina King, Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Constance Wu, Charli D’Amelio, Leah Remini, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Andra Day, Vanessa Bryant and J. Lo’s niece Lucie.

Idina Menzel and Chaka Khan knocked out a new duet rendition of “I’m Every Woman” — Khan’s 1978 debut solo single that was later covered by Whitney Houston — on behalf of global aid organization CARE.

“It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do,” tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. And Kelly Rowland tweeted, “love and light to all my ladies around the world.”

Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Harry Lennix were among the men chiming in — Iron Man posted a photo of his wife “cutting a rug”; the “Blacklist” star posted a shot of his wife as well, commenting, “The impact the women in my life have had on me is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful.”

Read on for a sampling of what folks were saying for International Women’s Day 2021.

Thank you @ChakaKhan for allowing me to accompany you on this song, #ImEveryWoman, in partnership with @CARE's #IWD21 campaign! Stream the song on @Spotify & support CARE's work to lift up women around the world at https://t.co/0Of2ykuej7 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ieZdY21uDh — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 8, 2021

Sending love and light to all my ladies around the world! -xo #InternationalWomensDay — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 8, 2021

Celebrating #InternationalWomensDay today, and am so grateful for all the wonderful women in my life and all of those who have inspired me so much over the years!💗 pic.twitter.com/oWwRe858CW — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 8, 2021

Happy #InternationalWomensDay. I feel so lucky to have met and spoken with some incredible women. pic.twitter.com/afEM1JvLbC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2021

Strength, tenacity, compassion, bravery & the ability to overcome obstacles are words that can describe a superhero, they are also qualities women innately possess. The impact the women in my life have had on me is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/omBSwjBoi0 — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) March 8, 2021

To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here’s to you, ladies! 🙏🏽 #InternationalWomensDay #TeamPC



(2/3) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 8, 2021

In honor of #internationalwomensday , here’s one of the missus cutting the rug (pre covid) #girlpower pic.twitter.com/iyC4rd7G7w — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 8, 2021

In recognition of #InternationalWomensDay please consider supporting @TheWomensAssoc founded by Deborah Williams.

Register your interest in a range of initiatives as they work with individuals and corporates to empower women and achieve gender parityhttps://t.co/Lle6mAZPa1 pic.twitter.com/pyoBqYjCO4 — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) March 8, 2021

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! To celebrate, I’ll be joining @POPSUGAR for a virtual event honoring the work of @GirlsAlliance and the next generation of powerful women.



Tune in on March 25th and support girls’ education today: https://t.co/uAJh9LbSW0. pic.twitter.com/RVs6upXvNI — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2021

Happy international women’s day but also that’s every day for me so🤷🏻‍♀️ & shout out to all my non binary folks who identify with their divine feminine as well as masculine, and yeah everyone across the spectrum of being I love you, we are resilient & we literally birthed these hoes — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 8, 2021

Happy International Women’s day. Women are the driving force in their nature of compassion and strength. Today and every day we celebrate it. Love you all. Calum ✨ — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) March 8, 2021

#InternationalWomensDay mood board ❤️ shout out to all women today and EVERY DAY. Our power is limitless 💫 pic.twitter.com/w3BKErabNF — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 8, 2021