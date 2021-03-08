Watch Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel win International Women’s Day 2021 with new duet
International Women’s Day 2021 got a lot of attention Monday on social media, from women and men alike.
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez posted a tour de force video compilation of myriad women holding signs that said, “I Am Limitless #IWD2021.” Among the familiar faces: Regina King, Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Constance Wu, Charli D’Amelio, Leah Remini, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Andra Day, Vanessa Bryant and J. Lo’s niece Lucie.
Idina Menzel and Chaka Khan knocked out a new duet rendition of “I’m Every Woman” — Khan’s 1978 debut solo single that was later covered by Whitney Houston — on behalf of global aid organization CARE.
“It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do,” tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. And Kelly Rowland tweeted, “love and light to all my ladies around the world.”
In honor of International Women’s Day, we celebrate some of our favorite women-owned design businesses in and around Los Angeles.
Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Harry Lennix were among the men chiming in — Iron Man posted a photo of his wife “cutting a rug”; the “Blacklist” star posted a shot of his wife as well, commenting, “The impact the women in my life have had on me is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful.”
Read on for a sampling of what folks were saying for International Women’s Day 2021.
