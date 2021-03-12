Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split, ending their two-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split, breaking off their two-year engagement after four years together.

The news broke Friday courtesy of the New York Post’s Page Six, which reported that the two broke up in part because of a January scandal involving a cast member on Bravo’s “Southern Charm.” During the TV show’s reunion special, host Andy Cohen brought up Madison LeCroy‘s alleged affections for “a very famous, married ex-MLB player.”

Rodriguez, of course, is unmarried, but LeCroy told Page Six last month that while she admitted messaging and speaking on the phone with the former New York Yankees player, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

“There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by” the scandal, a source told the outlet.

A rep for the singer and “Hustlers” actress did not respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Friday and neither of the exes has released a public statement.

Lopez is away shooting “Shotgun Wedding,” while Rodriguez’s most recent Instagram post shows him hanging out on a boat off Miami.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in the Bahamas early in 2019. Then the apparently former couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

“We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” Lopez told People in January. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

Lopez noted in that interview that even though both she and Rodriguez had been married before — this would have been her fourth trip down the aisle — it was still “a little disappointing” to put it off.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress and Super Bowl halftime show star was previously married to restaurateur Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Oscar winner Ben Affleck but they never married.

Rodriguez has been married once before and has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The exes unloaded a property in Malibu for $6.775 million last September, after buying it in 2019. Despite an initial asking price of $7.99 million, their renovations earned them only $175,000 more than they paid for the property in 2019.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this story.