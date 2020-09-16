Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez bid adieu to Malibu beach house

A-list couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have sold an oceanfront home in Malibu for $6.775 million.
A-list couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have sold an oceanfront home in Malibu for $6.775 million. They bought the place last year from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven.
(Rachel Murray / Getty Images)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
2:05 PM
Share

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his wife, singer Jennifer Lopez, have caught a winning offer in Malibu, selling their oceanfront home for $6.775 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment on the deal.

The A-list couple had begun a renovation of the home before putting it up for sale in July for $7.99 million. They bought the place last year from actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million, The Times previously reported.

Set along the sand between Corral and Puerco Beach, the three-story house is well-suited for beach living with wraparound decking and two upper balconies overlooking the ocean. Some 4,400 square feet of interior includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1/10
The three-story home.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The front.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The courtyard.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The ocean view.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The kitchen area.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The main bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
A seating area.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The sauna.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Lopez, 51, has enjoyed an iconic career as a musician and actress, selling roughly 80 million records worldwide and appearing in 34 films, including “Selena,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez, 45, notched 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees. In addition to 14 All-Star Game appearances, the slugging infielder won the American League MVP award three times (2003, 2005, 2007). More recently, he has worked as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN.

The couple was recently part of a group of investors that put in a bid to purchase the New York Mets franchise. The team was sold this week to billionaire Steve Cohen for $2.475 billion.

Carl Gambino of Compass handled both ends of the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg

Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures. Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement