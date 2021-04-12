Pregnant Meghan unable to join Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral in the U.K.

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom after the death of Prince Philip without Meghan, The Times confirmed Monday morning.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child, was not cleared by her physician to travel to join her husband at Philip’s upcoming funeral. Harry penned a touching salute to his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, upon landing in the U.K., where he is staying at Frogmore Cottage and adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Duke of Sussex made the homecoming trip from California, where he and Meghan have been living with their 1-year-old son, Archie, after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next,” Harry wrote in a statement provided to The Times.

Advertisement

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

Philip died “peacefully” Friday morning at Windsor Castle at age 99, according to an announcement from Buckingham Palace on behalf of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. A memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held Saturday at Windsor Castle in England.

Shortly after his death on Friday, Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the late monarch on the website for their foundation, Archewell. The Duke of Sussex’s latest message celebrating his grandfather’s legacy can also be found on the organization’s landing page.

Advertisement

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’” Harry continued in his most recent tribute.

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

(In February, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child, who will be eighth in line to the British throne. The couple later revealed in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl and do not plan to have any more children.)

Advertisement

Harry’s brother, Prince William, also released a statement Monday remembering Philip as “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.” The Duke of Edinburgh’s death comes three weeks after an extended hospital stay and two months before what would have been his 100th birthday.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days,” wrote William, Duke of Cambridge. “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”