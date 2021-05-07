‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Big Lebowski’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21

“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28

The El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 4 and 7 p.m. May 7; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 8-9

“Toy Story,” 4 p.m. May 10; 4 and 7 p.m. May 11-14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16

“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23

Fathom Events

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19

“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26

“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10

The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin

Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 8:15 p.m. May 7

“A League of Their Own,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“Stalag 17,” 8:15 p.m. May 11

“The Hangover,” 8:15 p.m. May 13

“The Bourne Identity,” 8:15 p.m. May 14

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Jurassic Park,” 3:30 p.m. May 15

“GoodFellas,” 7:30 p.m. May 15

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“West Side Story,” 8 p.m. May 10

“Garden State,” 8 p.m. May 11

“Funny Girl,” 8 p.m. May 17

“Lost in Translation,” 8 p.m. May 18

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13

“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

“Jaws 2,” 7 p.m. May 21

“Angels in the Outfield,” 7 p.m. May 28

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Aliens Clowns & Geeks: Director’s Cut,” 8 p.m. May 15

“Forbidden Zone: Director’s Cut,” 10 p.m. May 15

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo

$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7

“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7

“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8

“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9

“Pretty Woman,” 8:15 p.m. May 10

“Step Brothers,” 11:15 p.m. May 10

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. May 11

“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 11

“Mean Girls,” 8:15 p.m. May 12

“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 12

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 13

“Coming to America,” 11 p.m. May 13

“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 14

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 11 p.m. May 14

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” 11:30 p.m. May 15

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. May 16

“Love & Basketball,” 11 p.m. May 16

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Coco,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Love & Basketball,” 10:45 p.m. May 7

“Ratatouille,” 8:15 p.m. May 8

“Superbad,” 11 p.m. May 8

“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 9

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 10

“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 10

“Sunset Boulevard,” 8:15 p.m. May 11

“Love Jones,” 11 p.m. May 11

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 12

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 11:30 p.m. May 12

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8:15 p.m. May 13

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” 11 p.m. May 13

“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 8:15 p.m. May 14

“New Jack City,” 10:45 p.m. May 14

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

“Carrie” (1976), 11 p.m. May 15

“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. May 16

“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 16

Secret Movie Club/DTLA

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Mamma Mia!” 8 p.m. May 9

“Duel,” 8 p.m. May 13

“After Hours,” 8 p.m. May 14-15

“GoodFellas,” 10:20 p.m. May 14-15

“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 28

“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m May 28

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Finding Nemo,” 8:15 p.m. May 16

“School of Rock,” 8:15 p.m. May 20

“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23

“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27

“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29

“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29

“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22

“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31

“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29

“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29

Street Food Cinema/DTLA

Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22

“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

Drive-in: $20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance purchase required. Lawn: $46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park” (drive-in), 8:15 p.m. May 15

“The Goonies” (lawn), 8:30 p.m. July 31

TCM Big Screen Classics

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30

“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21

34th Avalon Silent Film Showcase

Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheater, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon

$5-$20; advance purchase required. catalinamuseum.org

“Blancanieves” (2020), 8 p.m. May 15

