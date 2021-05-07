‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Big Lebowski’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28
The El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$17; advance purchase required. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com
“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 4 and 7 p.m. May 7; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 8-9
“Toy Story,” 4 p.m. May 10; 4 and 7 p.m. May 11-14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16
“Lilo & Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19
“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin
Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), 8:15 p.m. May 7
“A League of Their Own,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“Stalag 17,” 8:15 p.m. May 11
“The Hangover,” 8:15 p.m. May 13
“The Bourne Identity,” 8:15 p.m. May 14
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Jurassic Park,” 3:30 p.m. May 15
“GoodFellas,” 7:30 p.m. May 15
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“West Side Story,” 8 p.m. May 10
“Garden State,” 8 p.m. May 11
“Funny Girl,” 8 p.m. May 17
“Lost in Translation,” 8 p.m. May 18
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
“Jaws 2,” 7 p.m. May 21
“Angels in the Outfield,” 7 p.m. May 28
Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$25 per car; $40 for both films; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com
“Aliens Clowns & Geeks: Director’s Cut,” 8 p.m. May 15
“Forbidden Zone: Director’s Cut,” 10 p.m. May 15
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7
“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7
“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8
“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9
“Pretty Woman,” 8:15 p.m. May 10
“Step Brothers,” 11:15 p.m. May 10
“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. May 11
“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 11
“Mean Girls,” 8:15 p.m. May 12
“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 12
“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 13
“Coming to America,” 11 p.m. May 13
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 14
“The Silence of the Lambs,” 11 p.m. May 14
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” 11:30 p.m. May 15
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“Love & Basketball,” 11 p.m. May 16
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Coco,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Love & Basketball,” 10:45 p.m. May 7
“Ratatouille,” 8:15 p.m. May 8
“Superbad,” 11 p.m. May 8
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 9
“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 10
“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 10
“Sunset Boulevard,” 8:15 p.m. May 11
“Love Jones,” 11 p.m. May 11
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 12
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” 11:30 p.m. May 12
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8:15 p.m. May 13
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” 11 p.m. May 13
“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 8:15 p.m. May 14
“New Jack City,” 10:45 p.m. May 14
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
“Carrie” (1976), 11 p.m. May 15
“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 16
Secret Movie Club/DTLA
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Mamma Mia!” 8 p.m. May 9
“Duel,” 8 p.m. May 13
“After Hours,” 8 p.m. May 14-15
“GoodFellas,” 10:20 p.m. May 14-15
“Good Time,” 8 p.m. May 28
“Uncut Gems,” 10:30 p.m May 28
Secret Movie Club/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Finding Nemo,” 8:15 p.m. May 16
“School of Rock,” 8:15 p.m. May 20
“Moana,” 8:15 p.m. May 23
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986), 8:15 p.m. May 27
“King Kong” (1933), 8 p.m. May 29
“Jurassic Park,” 10:15 p.m. May 29
“The Lion King” (1994), 8:15 p.m. May 30
Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
$20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Scarface” (1983), 11 a.m. May 22
“Carlito’s Way,” 3 p.m. May 22
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 11 a.m. May 31
“Enchanted,” 1:45 p.m. May 31
Street Food Cinema/Arcadia
Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 8 p.m. May 29
“Back to the Future,” 10:10 p.m. May 29
Street Food Cinema/DTLA
Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
$46-$138 per pod (lawn seating); advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. May 22
“Black Panther,” 8:30 p.m. June 19
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
Drive-in: $20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance purchase required. Lawn: $46-$138 per pod; advance purchase required streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park” (drive-in), 8:15 p.m. May 15
“The Goonies” (lawn), 8:30 p.m. July 31
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
“The African Queen,” 3 and 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. July 21
34th Avalon Silent Film Showcase
Catalina Island Museum, Ackerman Family Amphitheater, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon
$5-$20; advance purchase required. catalinamuseum.org
“Blancanieves” (2020), 8 p.m. May 15
