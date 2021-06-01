Hollywood Bowl will return to full capacity just in time for summer lineup

The show will go on this summer at the Hollywood Bowl, which recently announced plans to return to 100% capacity as 54.4% of Californians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to fully reopen the state by June 15.

Single-event tickets went on sale Tuesday for the iconic performance venue‘s summer lineup, which includes high-profile acts such as H.E.R., Christina Aguilera and, of course, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Starting in July, the concert destination will begin operating at full capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic killed an entire season’s worth of performances for the first time in 98 years. That means previous plans to offer socially distanced and fully vaccinated-only seating areas have been scrapped for upcoming shows.

A few pandemic-era guidelines still remain, however, particularly for unvaccinated guests, who are encouraged to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a performance and wear a face covering during it. The Bowl’s website notes that the venue is “awaiting updated guidance from LA County Department of Public Health regarding changes to our mask policy after June 15.”

(Unvaccinated ticket holders have also been urged to stay home if exhibiting symptoms of or exposed to COVID-19 within 10 days of a performance.)

Prior to its partial reopening last month, the Bowl had planned to reserve 85% of its socially distanced spots for guests immunized against the novel coronavirus, while the remaining 15% would be allocated to unvaccinated attendees required to show negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of the show.

Before the latest capacity update, L.A. Phil President and Chief Executive Chad Smith projected that the Bowl was positioned to earn about half its usual summer revenue of approximately $65 million because of pandemic limitations.

“There was this institutional resolve from the board and the musicians and the staff that regardless of the size of the audience we were going to put on concerts,” Smith told the Los Angeles Times last month.

“The financials might be terrible, but we decided if we could give concerts, we had to give concerts — we run the venue as stewards of the community.”

According to the Bowl’s website, a recent survey conducted by the beloved amphitheater found that 94% of attendees said they had been partially or completely immunized against COVID-19, while 98% intended to become immunized.

You can find more info about COVID-19 restrictions, tickets and performers on the Hollywood Bowl website.