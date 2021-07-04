Packed crowd celebrates holiday and return of full-capacity concerts to the Hollywood Bowl

Share
What would summer be without a concert and fireworks under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl? After a long dry spell, the venue came roaring back to life Saturday night with a sold-out crowd getting down with disco-funk legends Kool and the Gang. The “July 4th Fireworks Spectacular” also featured Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performing patriotic hits.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.