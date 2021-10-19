Here’s what you should know about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix controversy

Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special has turned out to be not so funny to everyone.

After “The Closer” premiered Oct. 5, it ignited a backlash specifically for Chappelle’s remarks about transgender people and his defense of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has been condemned for repeatedly expressing transphobic rhetoric.

The fallout has led to at least one Netflix staffer getting fired, along with a widely criticized staff memo from Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant’s co-chief executive, and even a standing ovation for Chappelle at a Hollywood Bowl appearance this month.

Ahead of today’s employee walkout at Netflix, followed by a public rally, these stories will bring you up to date on the controversy.