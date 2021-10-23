Vigils in Burbank and Albuquerque for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Candlelight vigils are planned this weekend for Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed Thursday by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a New Mexico movie set.

“Let’s gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments, and grieve together as one,” the Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild, which is planning a Sunday memorial in Burbank, said on Facebook. “Join us ... for a candlelight vigil for Halyna, who will always remain in our hearts.”

The vigil will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters at 2520 W. Olive Ave.

The guild also launched a GoFundMe effort Friday for her family. Hutchins, 42, is survived by her husband, Matthew, and a 9-year-old son. As of Saturday morning, about 1,600 people had donated more than $125,600, far exceeding its $10,000 goal.

Another vigil was planned beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in Albuquerque, N.M.

Hutchins was working on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe when Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing her and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza. Souza was taken to a hospital in Santa Fe but has since been discharged.

Across the film and television industry, sorrow and anger prevailed as crews grappled with the death of Hutchins.

The American Film Institute established the Halyna Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” read a statement on its website. “At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in the stories we tell.”

Days after the tragic incident, state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) called for a ban on live ammunition and firearms capable of shooting live ammunition from California movie sets and in theatrical productions.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote Friday in a series of tweets.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”