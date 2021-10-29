Photos: A week of shock, investigations and memorials after shooting on the set of ‘Rust’

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed Oct. 21 in an incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”
Hutchins — who worked on indie features including “Archenemy,” “Blindfire” and “The Mad Hatter” — had been selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.
“Rust” director Joel Souza was injured in the incident and taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe but has since been discharged.
