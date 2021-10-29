Photos: A week of shock, investigations and memorials after shooting on the set of ‘Rust’

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed Oct. 21 in an incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

Hutchins — who worked on indie features including “Archenemy,” “Blindfire” and “The Mad Hatter” — had been selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019.

“Rust” director Joel Souza was injured in the incident and taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe but has since been discharged.

This aerial photo shows the “Rust” set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Santa Fe County, N.M., Sheriff Adan Mendoza, left, and Dist. Atty. Mary Carmack-Altwies arrive for a Wednesday news conference on the criminal investigation into the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” in Santa Fe, N.M. Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the prop gun shot that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director, have not been ruled out, Carmack-Altwies said Wednesday. (Nick Layman / Agence France-Presse )

A distraught Alec Baldwin in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21. (Jim Weber / Santa Fe New Mexican)

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of director Rachel Mason’s music video “Give You Everything,” featuring Peaches and Buck Angel. (Rachel Mason)

A flower bouquet hangs outside the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. on Oct. 23. An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin aweapon containing a lead bullet and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western “Rust,” court records released Friday show. (Andres Leighton / Associated Press)

Director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder by the same bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.” (Jim Spellman / Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21 after he was questioned about the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” (Jim Weber / Santa Fe New Mexican)

A security guard blocks a gate at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21. (Eddie Moore / Albuquerque Journal)

An aerial view of Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The entrance to Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Hundreds of people attend a candlelight vigil for the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Sunday in Burbank. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)