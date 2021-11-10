Virtually every movie coming to theaters and major streamers this holiday season

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this holiday season through Jan. 28. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.

Nov. 10

Clifford the Big Red Dog

The super-sized canine from the children’s books returns in this live-action/animated tale. With Sienna Guillory, Rosie Perez, John Cleese. Directed by Walt Becker. Also streaming on Paramount+. Paramount Pictures

Passing

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in this drama about two Black friends in 1920s Harlem, one of whom has been passing as white. Written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Also streaming on Nov. 11. Netflix

Nov. 12

The Accursed

A woman faces the consequences of a curse upon her family’s bloodline in this horror drama. With Melora Walters, Goran Visnjic. Directed by Kevin Lewis. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Apex

Bruce Willis stars in this sci-fi action thriller about a man being hunted for sport on a remote island. With Neal McDonough. Directed by Edward Drake. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films

Aulcie

Documentary about African American basketball player Aulcie Perry, who became a celebrity in Israel while playing there in the 1970s. Directed by Dani Menkin. Hey Jude Productions

Belfast

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe star as Pa and Ma in director Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.” (Rob Youngson / Focus Features)

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this black-and-white coming-of-age drama set in Northern Ireland during the turbulent 1960s. With Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill. Focus Features

Courage

Documentary follows a trio of actor-activists from an underground theater group during pro-democracy protests in Belarus. Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan. Living Pictures

Cusp

Coming-of-age documentary follows three teenage girls in a Texas military town. Directed by Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt. Also on cable, streaming, Nov. 26. Showtime Documentary Films

Double Walker

Horror fable about the ghost of a young woman seeking vengeance against the men who killed her. With Sylvie Mix. Directed by Colin West. Also on VOD. Cranked Up

Hive

A woman struggles to provide for her family after her husband goes missing in the war in Kosovo in this drama. Directed by Blerta Basholli. Zeitgeist Films

Home Sweet Home Alone

Another child is left behind to defend the family abode in the latest entry in the franchise. With Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson and Chris Parnell. Directed by Dan Mazer. Streaming only. 20th Century Studios

Julia

Culinary legend Julia Child is profiled in this documentary from “RBG” filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen. Sony Pictures Classics

Love Is Love Is Love

Eleanor Coppola directs this trio of tales about friendship and romance. With Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Rita Wilson. Also on VOD. Blue Fox Entertainment

Mayor Pete

Documentary profiles former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Directed by Jesse Moss. Also streaming. Amazon Studios

Multiverse

Sci-fi thriller about four college students whose physics experiment leads to unexpected consequences. Directed by Gaurav Seth. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 16. Saban Films

My Fiona

A woman helps her best friend’s widow raise the couple’s young son in this LGBT-themed drama. Directed by Kelly Walker. Also on VOD, Nov. 23. Freestyle Releasing

Night Raiders

Brooklyn Letexier-Hart as Waseese and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers as Niska in the film “Night Raiders.” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Sci-fi thriller about a woman trying to rescue her daughter from a government facility. Directed by Danis Goulet. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics

Documentary profiles pioneering LGBTQ comic-book artists and graphic novelists including Alison Bechdel and Howard Cruse. Directed by Vivian Kleiman. Compadre Media Group

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot share the screen in this heist caper. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Also streaming. Netflix

Set!

Documentary on competitive table-setting. Directed by Scott Gawlik. Streaming only. Discovery+

Simple as Water

Documentary about displaced Syrian refugee families trying to build new lives. Directed by Megan Mylan. Also on cable, streaming, Nov. 16. HBO Documentary Films

Soulmates

A woman tries to derail her best friend’s relationship in this comedy. With Stephanie Lynn, Alexandra Case. Directed by Timothy Armstrong. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

They Say Nothing Stays the Same

Drama about a ferryman in 19th century Japan. Written and directed by actor-musician Joe Odagiri and shot by cinematographer Christopher Doyle. Also on virtual cinemas, digital, VOD. Film Movement

This Is Not a War Story

Drama about veterans doing art therapy to combat their PTSD. With Frances Fisher. Directed by Talia Lugacy. Also streaming on HBO Max. WarnerMedia OneFifty

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (Macall Polay / Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda directs this adaptation of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical musical comedy about an aspiring Broadway composer. With Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford. Also streaming, Nov. 19. Netflix

Time of Moulting

Dark drama about a dysfunctional family in 1970s Germany. Directed by Sabrina Mertens. Also virtual cinemas. Dekanalog

Nov. 15

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

Documentary remembers the influential Black photographer. Directed by John Maggio. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

Nov. 17

Bruised

Halle Berry directs and stars in this drama about a former MMA fighter and single mother at a crossroads. Also streaming, Nov. 24. Netflix

Children of the Enemy

Drama about a man trying to rescue his seven young grandchildren from a prison camp in Syria. Directed by Gorki Glaser-Muller. Abramorama

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a repressed 1920s rancher who makes life a living hell for his brother’s new bride in this drama. Written and directed by Jane Campion, adapted from the Thomas Savage novel. With Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Adam Beach. Also streaming, Dec. 1. Netflix

Prayers for the Stolen

Coming-of-age drama about three young girls in rural Mexico. Directed by Tatiana Huezo. Also streaming. Netflix

Nov. 18

Jagged

’90s rocker Alanis Morissette is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Alison Klayman. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Vanessa Hudgens returns in the latest entry in this romantic-comedy franchise. Directed by Mike Rohl. Streaming only. Netflix

Nov. 19

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

A schoolteacher’s sex tape goes viral in this Romanian comedy. Directed by Radu Jude. Magnolia Pictures

Black Friday

An alien parasite turns shoppers into murderous creatures in this sci-fi/horror thriller. Bruce Campbell stars. Directed by Casey Tebo. Also on VOD. Screen Media

Boiling Point

Drama set in a high-end restaurant in London. With Stephen Graham. Directed by Philip Barantini. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 23. Saban Films

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

Documentary profiles the singer-songwriter and co-founder of the Beach Boys. With Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Gustavo Dudamel. Directed by Brent Wilson. Also on VOD. Screen Media

Candy Coated Christmas

Holiday tale set in a small town. With Molly McCook. Directed by Ellie Kanner. Streaming only. Discovery+

Captains of Za’atari

Documentary about two boys in a refugee camp in Jordan who dream of becoming soccer stars. Directed by Ali El Arabi. Also on digital. Utopia

C’mon C’mon

Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman in Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon.” (A24)

Joaquin Phoenix plays an artist tasked with caring for his young nephew in this drama. With Woody Norman, Gaby Hoffman. Directed by Mike Mills. A24

Compartment No. 6

Two strangers on a train bound for the Arctic Circle make a connection in this drama, which is Finland’s Oscar submission and co-Grand Prix winner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Juho Kuosmanen. Sony Pictures Classics

Extinct

Animated comedy about furry creatures who time travel to a future where their species no longer exists. With the voices of Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Ken Jeong. Directed by David Silverman, Raymond S. Persi. Streaming only. Netflix

The Feast

Welsh-language horror drama about a fateful dinner party at a remote country house. Directed by Lee Haven Jones. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Midnight

The First Wave

Documentary follows frontline healthcare workers in New York City during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Matthew Heineman. National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jason Reitman, son of “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, helms this franchise reboot. Cast includes Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and the original film’s Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Columbia Pictures

Gift of Fire

Fact-based drama about Japan’s attempt to build its own atomic bomb in the closing days of WWII. Directed by Hiroshi Kurosaki. Eleven Arts

Hide and Seek

Thriller about a businessman searching for his missing brother. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jacinda Barrett, Joe Pantoliano. Directed by Joel David Moore. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films/Paramount

India Sweets and Spices

Coming-of-age drama about an Indian American college student and her family. Directed by Geeta Malik. Bleecker Street

King Richard

Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard” with, from left, Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Williams, Mikayla Bartholomew as Tunde Price, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams and Danielle Lawson as Isha Price. (Anne Marie Fox / Warner Bros.)

Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in this biographical drama. With Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Also streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Documentary about the prolific American author. Directed by Robert B. Weide and Don Argott. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You.

Bilingual documentary based on the personal experiences of Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Also on virtual cinema, VOD. Dekanalog

Mothering Sunday

A young maid and aspiring writer has an affair with an upper-class man in this romantic drama set in post-WWI Britain and based on the Graham Swift novel. With Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Directed by Eva Husson. One-week awards-qualifying run; opens Feb. 22. Sony Pictures Classics

Paper & Glue

Self-directed documentary about the French street artist known only as JR. MSNBC Films/Abramorama

Procession

Six male survivors of clergy sex abuse team with director Robert Greene to tell their stories in a series of dramatic vignettes in this hybrid documentary. Also streaming, Nov. 19. Netflix

Pups Alone

Family-friendly holiday comedy about canines protecting their neighborhood from burglars. With Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts, Keith David and the voices of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O’Connell, Danny Trejo, Rob Schneider. Directed by Alex Merkin. Also on digital, VOD, Nov. 27. Saban Films/Paramount

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Documentary profiles the legendary silent-era actor and filmmaker. Directed by James Spinney, Peter Middleton. Also on cable, streaming, Dec. 24. Showtime Documentary Films

Repeat

A psychologist finds a way to communicate with the dead in this thriller. Directed by Grant Archer, Richard Miller. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

She Paradise

Drama about an aspiring soca dancer from Trinidad and Tobago. Directed by Maya Cozier. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

The Shuroo Process

Comedy about a frustrated journalist who meets a charismatic guru. Directed by Emrhys Cooper. Also on VOD, Nov. 24. Gravitas Ventures

Uppercase Print

Fact-based drama about a Romanian teen arrested in the early 1980s for drawing graffiti criticizing Romania’s Ceausescu regime. Directed by Radu Jude. Big World Pictures

Zeros and Ones

Ethan Hawke plays an American soldier stationed in Rome trying to stop a terrorist bombing in director Abel Ferrara’s action thriller. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Family-friendly holiday fable tells the origin story of Father Christmas. With Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith. Directed by Gil Kenan. Streaming only. Netflix

8-Bit Christmas

A 10-year-old tries to obtain the latest video gaming system in this holiday comedy set in 1980s Chicago. With Neil Patrick Harris, Steve Zahn. Directed by Michael Dowse. Streaming only on HBO Max. New Line Cinema

Encanto

Walt Disney’s “Encanto” is set in a charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. (Disney)

This animated musical about a Colombian family with magical powers features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. With the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush. Walt Disney Animation Studios

A Holiday Chance

Two sisters must set aside their differences to save their father’s media company in this inspirational drama. With Sharon Leal, Vanessa Bell Calloway. Directed by Jamal Hill. Faith Media Distribution

House of Gucci

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” (Fabio Lovino / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver head the cast of Ridley Scott’s fact-based drama about Italy’s first family of fashion. With Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino. MGM

The Humans

Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and June Squibb star in writer-director Stephen Karam’s big-screen adaptation of his Tony-winning stage play about a dysfunctional family celebrating Thanksgiving together. Also on Showtime. A24

Keep Sweet

Documentary on breakaway fundamentalist Mormon prophet and convicted sex offender Warren Jeffs. Directed by Don Argott. Streaming only. Discovery+

National Champions

Drama about college football players striking for compensation. With J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh. STX Films

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Reboot of the action-horror franchise based on the video game. With Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia, Neal McDonough, Donal Logue. Directed by Johannes Roberts. Screen Gems

The Shuroo Process

Comedy about a frustrated journalist who meets a charismatic guru. Directed by Emrhys Cooper. Also on VOD, Nov. 24. Gravitas Ventures

The Summit of the Gods

Animated French-language drama based on a manga about mountain climbers on Everest. Directed by Patrick Imbert. Also streaming, Nov. 30. Netflix

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock stars as an ex-con looking for redemption in this drama. With Viola Davis, Rob Morgan. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt. Also streaming, Dec. 10. Netflix

Nov. 25

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand

The late rapper is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Christopher Frierson. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

Nov. 26

Ayar

Drama about a Latina woman seeking to reunite with her young daughter during the pandemic. Directed by Floyd Russ. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

A Castle for Christmas

A famous American author meets a Scottish nobleman in this holiday rom-com starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. Directed by Mary Lambert. Streaming only. Netflix

An Intrusion

Thriller about a family menaced by a stalker. Directed by Nicholas Holland. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Lady Buds

Documentary about women in the cannabis industry. Directed by Chris J. Russo. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

The Last Rite

A medical student is terrorized by a demon in this horror drama. Directed by Leroy Kincaide. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Licorice Pizza

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza.” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.)

Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about two teens growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. With Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie. MGM

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Documentary profiles the veteran rock journalist. With Elton John, Carlos Santana, et al. Directed by Suzanne Joe Kai. StudioLA

Not to Forget

A con artist is sentenced to care for his wealthy grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, in this drama. With Karen Grassle, Tate Dewey, Kevin Hardesty, Cloris Leachman, Olympia Dukakis. Directed by Valerio Zanoli. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

’Twas the Fight Before Christmas

Documentary about an Idaho lawyer battling his homeowners association over the right to hold a massive holiday event for the local community. Directed by Becky Read. Streaming only. Apple Original Films

Writing With Fire

Documentary about a women-led news organization in India. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Music Box Films

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Nepalese mountain climber’s attempt to break a world record. Directed by Torquil Jones. Streaming only. Netflix

Dec. 2

Listening to Kenny G

The soft-jazz sax player is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Penny Lane. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

Single All the Way

A young gay man convinces his best friend to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays in this romantic comedy. With Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy. Directed by Michael Mayer. Streaming only. Netflix

Dec. 3

Benedetta

Paul Verhoeven directs this French-language drama about a troubled 17th century nun engaged in an affair with a woman. With Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Castle Falls

Dolph Lundgren directs and stars in this action thriller about a group seeking a fortune in stolen cash hidden in a hospital that’s about to be demolished. Also on digital, VOD. Shout! Studios

Deadlock

Bruce Willis leads a group of mercenaries who hold a nuclear power plant for ransom in this action thriller. Directed by Jared Cohn. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films

Drive My Car

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura in the movie “Drive My Car.” (The Match Factory)

A renowned theater artist tries to move on after his wife’s unexpected death; based on the short story by Haruki Murakami. With Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura. Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Sideshow/Janus Films

Encounter

Riz Ahmed stars in this sci-fi thriller about a Marine trying to save his two sons from an infestation of extraterrestrial origin. With Octavia Spencer. Directed by Michael Pearce. Also streaming, Dec. 10. Amazon Studios

The End of Us

Rom-com set during the pandemic. Directed by Steven Kanter and Henry Loevner. Also on digital, VOD, Dec. 7. Saban Films/Well Go USA

Flee

Animated documentary about a Middle Eastern refugee. Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Neon

Funny Thing About Love

An engaged woman reconnects with an old beau in this holiday rom-com. With Jon Heder, Summer Bellessa, Barry Corbin. Directed by Adam White. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

The Hand of God

Coming-of-age drama about a young man in 1980s Naples who has a fateful encounter with soccer legend Diego Maradona. Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Also streaming, Dec. 15. Netflix

Home

An ex-convict faces his past in this drama. With Jake McLaughlin, Kathy Bates, Lil Rel Howery, Stephen Root. Directed by Franka Potente. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

I Was a Simple Man

An elderly family man in Hawaii faces the end of his life in this fantastical drama. With Steve Iwamoto, Constance Wu. Directed by Christopher Makoto Yogi. Also on VOD, Dec. 10 Strand Releasing

Last Shoot Out

Western about a gunslinger who rescues a runaway bride. With Cam Gigandet, Bruce Dern, Michael Welch. Directed by Michael Feifer. Also on digital, VOD Lionsgate

Mixtape

An orphaned tween finds an artifact made by her parents that she hopes will shed light on their lives. With Gemma Brooke Allen and Julie Bowen. Directed by Valerie Weiss. Streaming only. Netflix

Off the Rails

Comedy about three middle-aged women re-creating a train trip they took across Europe in their younger years. With Kelly Preston, Judi Dench. Directed by Jules Williamson. Also on VOD. Screen Media

The Scary of Sixty-First

Horror tale about two women who move into a Manhattan duplex once reputedly owned by Jeffrey Epstein. With Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, Dasha Nekrasova, Mark Rapaport. Directed by Nekrasova. Written by Nekrasova and Quinn. Utopia

The Second

Drama about a celebrated novelist with a dark secret. With Rachel Blake. Directed by Mairi Cameron. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Animated holiday special furthers the adventures of the woolly creature. Streaming only. Netflix

Silent Night

Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in this apocalyptic comedy about a group of old friends who gather to celebrate one last Christmas before the world ends. Directed by Camille Griffin. Also streaming. RJLE Films/AMC+

The Sleeping Negro

Drama about a young Black man working in corporate America. Directed by Skinner Myers. ArtMattan Films

Try Harder

Documentary follows seniors at a public high school in San Francisco. Directed by Debbie Lum. Greenwich Entertainment

Twas the Night

Dark comedy about an engaged couple preparing for a Christmas Eve dinner while also hiding a dead body in their house. Written and directed by the Ro Bros (Chris Rodriguez, Grant Rosado). Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Documentary directed by Emily and Sarah Kunstler. One-week awards-qualifying run; opens Jan. 14. Sony Pictures Classics

Wolf

A young man believes he’s a wolf trapped in a human body in this fantasy drama. With George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp. Directed by Nathalie Biancheri. Focus Features

Dec. 7

Fatal Distraction

Documentary about a man charged with murder after his toddler died in a hot car. Directed by Susan Morgan Cooper. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Dec. 9

Advent Calendar

Horror from France. Directed by Patrick Ridremont. Streaming only. Shudder

Mr. Saturday Night

Music and movie mogul Robert Stigwood is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by John Maggio. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

Dec. 10

Agnes

Horror tale set at a remote convent. Directed by Mickey Reece. Also on VOD. Magnet Releasing

American Sicario

Fact-based drama about Mexico’s first American-born drug lord. With Danny Trejo. Directed by RJ Collins. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films

Back to the Outback

Assorted critters plot their escape from an Australian zoo in this animated comedy. With the voices of Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Keith Urban, Wayne Knight, Jacki Weaver. Directed by Harry Cripps, Clare Knight. Streaming only. Netflix

Beijing Spring

Documentary uses previously unseen footage to revisit the pro-democracy movement in China in the late 1970s. Directed by Andy Cohen and Gaylen Ross. AC Films

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem portray TV legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in this bio-drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. With J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale, Ronny Cox, Robert Pine. Also streaming, Dec. 21. Amazon Studios

Citizen Ashe

Documentary about tennis great and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe. Directed by Rex Miller, Sam Pollard. Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio stars with Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio head the cast of writer-director Adam McKay’s star-studded disaster-flick satire about a comet threatening to destroy Earth. With Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans. Also streaming, Dec. 24. Netflix

Famous

Drama about a celebrity confronting his past. Directed by Michael Leoni. Also on digital, VOD. Kandoo Films

France

Satirical drama about a troubled TV journalist. With Léa Seydoux. Directed by Bruno Dumont. Kino Lorber

The Hating Game

Rom-com with Lucy Hale. Directed by Peter Hutchings. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Hurt

Horror story about a woman alone in a house in the woods on Halloween. Directed by Sonny Mallhi. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Joy Womack: The White Swan

Documentary about the first American woman to join the Bolshoi Ballet. Directed by Dina Burlis and Sergey Gavrilov. Virtual cinema, digital, VOD only. Film Movement

Mosley

Animated fantasy about a beast of burden and his young son on a quest to find a legendary city. With the voices of Rhys Darby, Lucy Lawless, Temuera Morrison, John Rhys-Davies. Directed by Kirby Atkins. Also on digital, VOD, Dec. 14. Saban Films/Paramount

The Only One

Romantic drama about an adventurous woman who considers settling down with a former flame. With Caitlin Stasey, Jon Beavers. Directed by Noah Gilbert. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Red Rocket

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket.” (A24)

Drama about a small-town hustler. With Simon Rex. Directed by Sean Baker. A24

To What Remains

Documentary about a team of veterans and researchers dedicated to recovering the remains of U.S. armed forces members missing in past conflicts. Directed by Christopher Woods. Abramorama/Imperative Entertainment

Torn

Max Lowe directs this documentary about his father, mountaineer Alex Rowe, who was killed in an avalanche in 1999. National Geographic Documentary Films

West Side Story

David Alvarez as Bernardo and Ariana DeBose as Anita in “West Side Story.” (Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Studios)

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler star in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic Leonard Bernstein musical drama about star-crossed lovers on the mean streets of 1950s NYC. With Rita Moreno, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll. 20th Century

Dec. 15

New Year

Dark drama about an unhappily married couple. Directed by Nathan Sutton. Blind Faith Productions

Dec. 16

Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss

The late rapper is profiled in this documentary, part of HBO’s “Music Box” anthology series. Directed by Tommy Oliver. Cable, streaming only. HBO Documentary Films

Dec. 17

Cyrano

Peter Dinklage stars as the titular swordsman/poet in director Joe Wright’s adaptation of the 2018 stage musical based on Edmond Rostand’s 19th century stage play. With Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, Ben Mendelsohn. One-week qualifying run; opens Jan. 21. MGM

Fortress

Action thriller with Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalf, Chad Michael Murray. Directed by James Cullen Bressack. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Last Words

A young man goes in search of other survivors in a post-apocalyptic world in this sci-fi drama. With Kalipha Touray, Nick Nolte, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling. Directed by Jonathan Nossiter. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and makes her directorial debut with this adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel about a woman confronting the choices she made as a young mother. With Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard. Also streaming, Dec. 31. Netflix

Mother/Android

An expectant couple seeks safety during a robot uprising in this sci-fi thriller. With Chloë Grace Moretz. Directed by Mattson Tomlin. Streaming only. Hulu

Nightmare Alley

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett head the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 thriller about a shady carnival worker and an even shadier psychiatrist. With Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn. Searchlight Pictures

The Novice

LGBT-themed drama about a determined young woman who joins her university’s rowing team. With Isabelle Fuhrman. Directed by Lauren Hadaway. Also on VOD. IFC Films

President

Documentary about the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe. Directed by Camilla Nielsson. Greenwich Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland stars in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Matt Kennedy / Columbia Pictures)

Tom Holland returns as your friendly neighborhood webslinger in this entry in the superhero franchise. With Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina. Directed by Jon Watts. Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios

Swan Song

A terminally ill family man considers a potentially life-saving alternative treatment in this drama set in the near future. With Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach. Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary. Also streaming. Apple Original Films

The Tender Bar

George Clooney directs this drama, based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, about a fatherless boy who learns life lessons at his uncle’s bar. Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd. Also streaming, Jan. 7. Amazon Studios

Wild Game

Contemporary western about a cash-strapped rancher’s ill-fated dealings with a movie star. Directed by Brock Harris. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Dec. 22

The King’s Man

Ralph Fiennes heads the cast of this prequel that explores the origins of the secretive British intelligence agency featured in director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” action franchise. With Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance. 20th Century

The Matrix Resurrections

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo along with Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity in “The Matrix Resurrections.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the fight in a fourth installment of the sci-fi/action franchise about a post-apocalyptic world ruled by a malevolent artificial intelligence. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci. Directed by Lana Wachowski. Also streaming on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Sing 2

Taron Egerton voices Johnny and Letitia Wright is Nooshy in Illumination’s “Sing 2.” (Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures)

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Bono lend their voices to this sequel to the 2016 animated musical comedy about assorted animals vying in a singing competition. Directed by Garth Jennings. Universal Pictures

The Velvet Queen

Documentary about a nature photographer’s quest to photograph the elusive snow leopard. Directed by Marie Amiguet. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Dec. 24

Parallel Mothers

Milena Smit and Penelope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers.” (Iglesias Mas / Sony Pictures Classics)

Penélope Cruz reunites with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar for this Spanish-language drama about two woman who bond after meeting in a maternity ward. With Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. Sony Pictures Classics

Dec. 25

American Underdog

The story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is told in this inspirational drama starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. Directed by the Erwin Brothers. Lionsgate

A Journal for Jordan

Chante Adams and Michael B. Jordan in “Journal for Jordan.” (David Lee / Sony Pictures)

Denzel Washington directs Michael B. Jordan in this romantic drama about an American soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal for his newborn son. Columbia Pictures

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (Alison Rosa / Apple TV+)

The Coen brothers’ Joel Coen goes solo to direct Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in a stylish adaptation of Shakespeare’s dark drama about an ambitious Scottish warlord and his scheming wife. Also streaming on Apple TV+, Jan. 14. A24

Dec. 29

Jockey

A veteran jockey aims for one more big win before getting out of the horseracing game in this drama. With Clifton Collins Jr., Moises Arias, Molly Parker. Directed by Clint Bentley. Sony Pictures Classics

Dec. 31

iGilbert

Thriller about a lonely, obese 30-something man who develops an attachment to an attractive new neighbor. With Adrian Martinez, Dascha Polanco. Directed by Martinez. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Jan. 7

A Hero

Sahar Goldoust and Amir Jadidi in “A Hero.” (Amirhossein Shojaei / Amazon Studios)

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”) wrote and directed this drama about a man imprisoned for being unable to pay his debts. Also streaming, Jan. 21. Amazon Studios

See for Me

A blind woman must use a new phone app to survive in this home-invasion thriller. With Laura Vandervoort, Kim Coates. Directed by Randall Okita. Also digital, VOD. IFC Midnight

The 355

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o try to retrieve a stolen weapon in this female-led espionage thriller. With Édgar Ramirez, Sebastian Stan and Bingbing Fan. Written by Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg. Directed by Kinberg. Universal Pictures

Jan. 14

Belle

A shy, rural teen escapes into a virtual world as a world-famous singer who pursues a mysterious monster in pursuit of her true self in this Japanese animated tale. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda. GKids

Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this thriller about a married couple whose relationship takes a dark turn. Based on a Patricia Highsmith novel. With Rachel Blanchard. Directed by Adrian Lyne. 20th Century

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Closing installment of the animated comedy franchise. With the voices of Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Streaming only. Amazon Studios

Scream

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return in this reboot of the horror franchise about small-town teens menaced by a masked killer. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group

Shattered

Crime thriller with Frank Grillo, John Malkovich. Directed by Luis Prieto. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Stoker Hills

Horror thriller with Tony Todd. Directed by Benjamin Louis. Also on VOD. Screen Media

The Whaler Boy

Russian-language drama about a young man from a village on the Bering Strait who falls in love with a webcam girl on the internet. Directed by Philipp Yuryev. Virtual cinemas, digital, VOD only. Film Movement

Jan. 21





Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Jason Statham stars in this action thriller about a super spy trying to stop an arms dealer from selling deadly technology. With Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant. Directed by Guy Ritchie. STX Films

Jan. 28

Clean

A garbageman tries to escape his violent past in this crime drama. Adrien Brody stars. Directed by Paul Solet. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

La Soga Salvation

Crime thriller with Chris McGarry. Directed by Manny Perez. Also on VOD. Screen Media

Morbius

Jared Leto plays the Marvel antihero in this action thriller. With Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios