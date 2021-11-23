Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are dating. How they went from hello to hickey

Forget your own Thanksgiving plans — the big question is whether Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson will spend any part of the holiday weekend together.

How serious are things between the entrepreneur and reality star, who is divorcing rapper Ye, and the “Saturday Night Live” actor, who once was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande?

If you believe a bevy of insiders and unnamed sources, plus the paparazzi pics of them holding hands, the couple has gone from hello to hickeys in less than two months.

Here’s a timeline of their budding romance.

Advertisement

January 2019

Kardashian and Davidson cross paths at Kid Cudi’s birthday celebration, which she attended with Ye, who was then named Kanye West.

Oct. 10

Kardashian hosts “Saturday Night Live,” getting the opportunity to meet Davidson in his element. “I married the best rapper of all time,” she proudly declared during the show, eliciting whoops and cheers from the audience. “Not only that: He’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.” In one skit, playing Jasmine and Aladdin, Kardashian and Davidson share a kiss.

Oct. 29

How did Davidson get to Orange County? That must have been some kiss. All of a sudden, the 28-year-old is photographed holding hands with Kardashian, 41, on a theme park ride in Buena Park. “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told People. “It’s just friends hanging out.” They visited Knott’s Scary Farm with Kim’s sis Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker.

Nov. 2

Days after their Halloween-themed high jinks, Davidson and Kardashian are back on his NYC home turf and dining at Campania on Staten Island, per TMZ. Page Six reported that Davidson had arranged for them to dine on the roof of the place. “Kim isn’t looking to date anyone right now,” a source told E! News. “She’s loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun.” But this sure feels like a date.

Nov. 3

The couple get together for yet another dinner, Page Six reports. First Davidson showed up with friends at Zero Bond, Manhattan’s A-list private club, open to members only. Then Kardashian showed up, accompanied by buddy Jonathan Cheban. “Restaurant sources” promise the outlet that dining occurred.

Nov. 8

Davidson goes on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to address rumors. Just not the big Kardashian one that’s actually circulating. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me,” Davidson said — right before announcing his new Tubi show, “The Freak Brothers.”

Nov. 10

Kardashian is supposedly “falling for” Davidson, according to Us Weekly. A source tells the outlet, “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

Nov. 16

It’s Davidson’s birthday, and Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, joins him and her daughter for a celebration — along with Flavor Flav? Yep, Flavor Flav. The next day, the rapper posts photos of them all together on Instagram. Davidson is wearing Flav’s trademark clock-on-a-chain, prompting the latter to write in his caption, “I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you.” That same day, Kardashian and Davidson are photographed holding hands in Palm Springs.

Nov. 19

Apparently, Kardashian is “constantly giggling” about Davidson at this point. “She’s acting like a teenager ...,” a source tells Page Six. “Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

Nov. 21

Davidson is back on the West Coast, and it’s time for another dinner for two, this time at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. “The restaurant kind of went silent when they first walked in, but then no one really paid attention to them,” an insider told Us Weekly. Both of them wear baseball caps, but the couple “weren’t trying to hide,” as evidenced by alleged hand-holding outside the place.

Nov. 21, Part 2

The couple giggle like crazy as they are driven away from the restaurant, and a paparazzi picture obtained by DailyMail.com reveals — wait for it — a hickey below Davidson’s left ear. It could be a bruise, or a smudge, but we are playing by junior-high rules now, so it’s definitely a hickey.

And that brings us to the present, just two days from Thanksgiving, when we can all give thanks for celebrity romances and pray that the paparazzi deliver more dish soon.

