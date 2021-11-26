‘Isn’t it lovely how artists can capture us?’ Stars, fans react to Stephen Sondheim’s death

News of musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim‘s death on Friday spawned an outpouring of remembrances and condolences on social media from fans, musicians, Hollywood stars and more.

Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most esteemed creative minds, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn., at age 91. Sondheim wrote the lyrics for musical theater hits such as “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” and would go on to write the words and music to “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods,” “Sunday in the Park With George” and more.

One of his many landmark musicals, “Company,” has a current revival on Broadway, while Steven Spielberg’s new movie adaptation of “West Side Story” will open next month.

Obituaries Musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim dead at 91 The theater legend behind seminal works from “West Side Story” to “Sweeney Todd” has a show on Broadway and a movie due soon.

Advertisement

“Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form,” wrote “Les Miserables” actor Hugh Jackman on Twitter. “Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

“I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and f—ing difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim,” “Pitch Perfect” and “Into the Woods” actress Anna Kendrick said on Twitter. “Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss.”

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Uzo Aduba called Sondheim “the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace.”

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

“Coraline” author Neil Gaiman shared that Sondheim wrote him a “wonderful permission” letter to use his song “Old Friends” for the TV series “American Gods,” based off his fantasy novel of the same name. “I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes,” he tweeted. “Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much.”

“He left us with so many words, but none enough for this post,” the Tony Awards Twitter page said. “Goodbye, old pal. Thank you ... for so much brilliance in the theatre and sharing your music with us all.”

See more remembrances below:

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

When giants die, the world weeps, the heavens open to receive the human unicorn, and we pray and smile in gratitude for having had such a gift on Earth!😢https://t.co/XkVyWZi0Lg — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim- thank you for all of the gifts you have given to the theatre. You have been an inspiration to me and it has been a joy working with you, and being in your presence. RIP, you incredible artist!! You will live as long as your songs are sung! #StephenSondheim — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) November 26, 2021

Mama said, “Darling, don't make such a drama.

A little less thinking, a little more feeling”

I'm just quoting Mama.

The child is so sweet

And the girls are so rapturous

Isn't it lovely how artists can capture us?



Thank you #stephensondheim — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 27, 2021

American musical theater has lost a towering giant. Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric is unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021

We’ve lost the great #StephenSondheim. The rest is silence. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) November 26, 2021

Absolutely gutted by the news of #StephenSondheim’s passing. His art changed my life. It left me in awe & dreaming of living in the magical worlds he created. A genius, a legend, a kind kind man. The theatre has lost a titan. Thank you, sir. May you fly with the angels. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 26, 2021

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical.



Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts… — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim has been receiving lifetime tributes since around 1973 and still it feels like we’ll always find something else to celebrate about him. Devastating. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 26, 2021

can’t conjure up a single sentence about him that hasn’t been said better already but goddamn how lucky we all are to have lived in a world with Stephen Sondheim — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) November 26, 2021