Francis Ford Coppola, George Takei and others honor Gene Hackman: ‘One of the true giants of the screen’

Hollywood paid tribute to Gene Hackman, who was found dead alongside his wife and their dog in their New Mexico home. Above, Hackman in 1971’s “The French Connection,” for which he won the lead actor Academy Award.

From Francis Ford Coppola to Antonio Banderas, actors and directors across Hollywood on Thursday mourned the death of actor Gene Hackman. The 95-year-old, best known for his Oscar-winning roles in 1971’s “The French Connection” and Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven,” was found dead, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog Wednesday in their New Mexico home.

Following the news of his death, former colleagues and fans of his work have taken to social media to honor the “Bonnie and Clyde” actor.

Coppola, who directed Hackman in the mystery thriller “The Conversation,” shared a picture of the pair on set . Hackman played Harry Caul, a surveillance expert at a moral crossroads, in the 1974 film.

“The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity,” wrote Coppola. “I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

EGOT winner Viola Davis shared on Instagram , “Loved you in everything! ‘The Conversation,’ ‘The French Connection,’ ‘The Poseidon Adventure’, ‘Unforgiven’—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.”

Banderas added , “A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP,” along with a picture of the deceased couple.

Paul Feig, creator of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Bridesmaids” director, called the news, “So awful.”

“Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in ‘The Conversation’ alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman,” Feig wrote on X.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei called Hackman “one of the true giants of the screen.”

“Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever,” he wrote.

Josh Brolin said on Instagram , “I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace”

“Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright simply said Hackman was “the greatest.”

Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths are still being investigated by the Santa Fe County sheriff, but the office said it does “not believe that foul play was a factor.”