Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Bow down to the Duchess of Sussex: U.K. tabloid prints Meghan’s court victory

Meghan Markle wearing a green hat and dress
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the 2020 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

A British tabloid published a statement Sunday heralding its own defeat in a legal battle waged by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against its parent company Associated Newspapers.

Atop the front page of Britain’s the Mail on Sunday was a sentence acknowledging that the former Meghan Markle won “her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.”

The Mail on Sunday printed the notice nearly eight months after a British judge ordered the publication to do so, as part of its punishment for infringing the duchess’ copyright by publishing excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry's wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue British tabloid over private letter to her dad

Britain’s Prince Harry is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company over the publication of Meghan Markle’s private letter to her estranged father.

Advertisement

A brief report on Meghan’s victory also appeared in the upper-left corner of Sunday’s third page and on the Mail Online website:

“Following a hearing on [Jan. 19 and 20, 2021], and a further hearing on [May 5 2021], the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement,” it read.

“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in the Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York. The Duke of Sussex will also present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Award to five service members, veterans and their military families. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

World & Nation

Meghan wins another round in court in privacy dispute with tabloid publisher

A British court upholds an earlier ruling that a tabloid breached the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing parts of a letter she sent her father.

The actor-turned-duchess sued Associated Newspapers in 2019 for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement after the Mail on Sunday released a substantial portion of the emotional missive she penned to her father, Thomas Markle, upon wedding Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018.

The letter contained personal details about Meghan’s relationship with her father and conveyed the duchess’ anguish over public statements her father made about her.

In February, High Court Justice Mark Warby ruled that the publisher had misused the duchess’ private information. He contended that Meghan “had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private” and deemed Associated Newspaper’s actions “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement