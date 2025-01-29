A judge tosses social media star Yashar Ali’s defamation case against LA Magazine

Journalist Yashar Ali, shown in 2009, had sued Los Angeles Magazine over a 2021 profile of him.

Journalist and social media influencer Yashar Ali referred to a 2021 Los Angeles Magazine profile piece about him as “defamatory” and accused the publisher and article’s author as engaging in “journalistic malpractice.”

Ali sued the publication in June 2022 for defamation and promissory fraud and asked for a trial, along with general damages, special damages, punitive damages and the cost of the lawsuit.

A Los Angeles County judge granted none of his requests, instead dismissing his lawsuit while sticking him with the defendant’s lawyer’s fee.

Advertisement

Last week, Judge Lynne M. Hobbs ordered Ali to pay $43,525, which includes fees and court costs.

Calls to Ali’s legal representatives were not returned nor were calls to Los Angeles Magazine or its lawyers.

Ali protested a nearly 6,000-word piece published in June 2021 by journalist Peter Kiefer.

Advertisement

The profile — based on multiple interviews with Ali along with former colleagues, friends and reporters, according to Kiefer — painted an unflattering image of Ali, alleged the plaintiff.

California Journalist Yashar Ali accuses Garcetti advisor Rick Jacobs of sexual misconduct Journalist Yashar Ali says Garcetti advisor and former L.A. Deputy Mayor Rick Jacobs forcibly kissed Ali on the lips multiple times between 2005 and 2015.

In the profile, Kiefer referred to Ali as “a force to be reckoned with” and the “scourge of the internet,” who “took down Sharon Osbourne, hobbled the White House cabinet chances of L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti, canceled food writer Alison Roman, and helped crush Harvey Weinstein.”

In 2020, Ali accused top Garcetti advisor Rick Jacobs of forcibly kissing him.

Jacobs had previously been accused of sexual harassment by Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Garza. Garcetti said he was unaware of the allegations at the time and Garza eventually settled for $1.2 million in 2023.

Advertisement

California Garcetti advisor made sexually provocative gesture in photo with mayor A 2017 photo shows Rick Jacobs, a close advisor to Mayor Eric Garcetti, making a sexually provocative gesture. Garcetti, who also appears in the photo, said he didn’t know about the gesture or any alleged misconduct by Jacobs.

The scandal may have cost Garcetti a position as secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration.

Garcetti eventually became ambassador to India.

Although Kiefer wrote about Ali’s influence, he also pointed out Ali’s alleged record of evictions, loan defaults and tax issues.

He also quoted a friend of comedian Kathy Griffin, who referred to Ali as a “grifter” for overstaying an at least six-month stay at Griffin’s Bel-Air mansion.

Ali said there were several “false and misleading statements” in the article, including paragraphs that he said “falsely characterized” him as “careless.”