Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Fascinating faces of 2021: The year’s breakout stars, icons and pivotal artists

Share
1
Michael K Williams at his home in Brooklyn, NY. 08/16/2021
Actor Michael K. Williams, photographed at his home in Brooklyn, on August 16.
(Jesse Dittmar / For The Times)

GREAT PORTRAIT photography is a partnership between photographer and subject. In 2021, some of the year’s most intriguing cultural figures partnered, however briefly, with L.A. Times photographers to make a series of compelling portraits. This collection of some of our favorites captures moments of glamour, whimsy, contemplation and playfulness by the icons, breakout stars and artists who helped make this a year to remember.

2

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS, photographed by Jesse Dittmar

Award winning Actor Michael K Williams seen at his home in Brooklyn, NY.
Actor Michael K. Williams on Aug. 16, 2021.
(Jesse Dittmar/For The Times)

I subscribe to the narrative that ‘Hurt people hurt people.’ I try my best to look at the ‘Whys’ and not take things personal.

Actor Michael K. Williams

Advertisement

Williams, beloved for his roles in “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country,” spoke with Michael Ordoña for the Aug. 26 Envelope. The stories photos were taken Aug. 16, just three weeks before the actor’s death on Sept. 6.

3

KATE WINSLET, photographed by Greg Williams

Actress Kate Winslet
(Greg Williams/For The Times)

Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, ‘Shut up. You’re just a f— actor.’

Kate Winslet

Winslet spoke about the all-encompassing nature of her Emmy-winning “Mare of Easttown” role with Glenn Whipp for The Envelope, Aug. 12, and with Meredith Blake about her accent on the series for the May 3 issue of Calendar.

4

OLIVIA RODRIGO, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo at NoHo Recording Studios, in North Hollywood, CA, Nov. 17, 2021.
Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo at NoHo Recording Studios, in North Hollywood, on Nov. 17, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I was literally just crying, seeing people share their own experiences of things that were so devastating, and how this song gave them hope — I just didn’t expect anything like that to come out of my album.

Olivia Rodrigo

Advertisement

Rodrigo, who is up for seven Grammys in 2022, talked with Mikael Wood about the song “Hope Ur OK” and her debut album, “Sour,” for the Dec. 9 issue of The Envelope. Her hit song “Drivers License” was Spotify’s most streamed song of 2021 and “Sour”was its most streamed album.

Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo at NoHo Recording Studios, in North Hollywood, Nov. 17, 2021.
Olivia Rodrigo
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

5

CLINT EASTWOOD, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Clint Eastwood, 91, photographed with an 8x10 film camera on the grounds of his Tehama Golf Club in Carmel
Clint Eastwood, 91, photographed with an 8x10 film camera on the grounds of his Tehama Golf Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea, on Sept. 2.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I don’t look like I did at 20, so what? That just means there are more interesting guys you can play.

Clint Eastwood

For the Sept. 12 issue of Sunday Calendar, the five-time Oscar winner spoke with former Times film critic Kenneth Turan about directing and starring in this year’s “Cry Macho” and riding a horse on camera at age 91.

6

KID CUDI, photographed by Myung J. Chun

Rapper Kid Cudi
Rapper Kid Cudi’s success has expanded beyond music to acting and to the creation of his own line of fashion. Photographed in Calabasas on Oct. 25.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

I was part of this new era of hip-hop along with artists like Kid Sister and the Cool Kids. We were just doing our own thing. I remember, I couldn’t sleep before my debut album came out. I thought I had made a mistake. I was like, ‘I’m too weird for them. People are not going to f-- with this.’ And then [the album] hit and, you know, it happened how it happened.

Kid Cudi

Rapper Kid Cudi talked with Keith Murphy about his music, working with Kanye West and his role in the Adam McKay-directed film “Don’t Look Up” for the Nov. 7 issue of Sunday Calendar.

Rapper Kid Cudi
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

7

CHLOÉ ZHAO, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Director Chloé Zhao with canine friend in the backyard of her home outside Los Angeles.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I had this idea that we were able to capture the most grand, epic, cosmic moments — but also the tiniest, intimate moments on Earth. ... That juxtaposition allows audiences to explore our relationship with the cosmos and our planet.

Director Chloé Zhao

Not only did Zhao helm the big-budget Marvel movie “Eternals,” which brought in more than $401 million at the worldwide box office, she started the year with a string of awards, culminating in the Oscar for her much more intimate film “Nomadland.” She talked with Mark Olsen as part of the director’s roundtable for the Jan. 28 edition of The Envelope, with Glenn Whipp for the April 8 issue of The Envelope and to Christi Carras for a Nov. 4 Calendar story.

8

JON BATISTE, photographed by Devin Oktar Yalkin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 2021 Portrait of Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste in New York, November 2021.
(Devin Oktar Yalkin/For The Times)

There’s been a void in our culture for a while. We look at music as an opportunity for upside. But beyond any financial gain or level of scaling, music is sacred stuff, man. And I feel almost called to bring it to people in these hard times. If I don’t, who will?

Jon Batiste

After Batiste learned he had been nominated for 11 Grammys he sat down with Rob Tannenbaum to talk about his “We Are” album, his contributions to the soundtrack for “Soul” and his day job as bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” for the Dec. 9 issue of The Envelope,

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste
(Devin Oktar Yalkin/For The Times)

9

JARED LETO, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Jared Leto at home, in Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, photographed at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 2.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I’d be quite happy just to show up and have zero hair and makeup, to be honest. ... They’re just tools...I enjoy the transformative process. I think it just really depends on the role at hand. And ... the vision that you have.

Jared Leto

For the second year in a row Leto is in the awards conversation for another transformative role, that of the overlooked paunchy, balding Paolo Gucci in “The House of Gucci.” Earlier in the year he was nominated for a supporting actor Screen Actors Guild Award for his weight-gaining role as a disturbed murder suspect in “The Little Things,” He talked with Michael Ordoña for The Envelope’s actors roundtable, Dec. 30.

Advertisement

Oscar winning actor Jared Leto is photographed at home
Actor Jared Leto
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

10

DUA LIPA, photographed by Christina House

Musician Dua Lipa in downtown Los Angeles on March 1, 2021.
Dua Lipa photographed in downtown Los Angeles on March 1. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, hair by Chris Appleton, make up by Samantha Lau, nails by Yuka.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

I’ve always been persistent, and I’ve always fought for the things that I’ve wanted. So as much as this was my passion, it was also my destiny.”

Dua Lipa

Before winning the Grammy for pop vocal album, Dua Lipa talked with music critic Mikael Wood about her album “Future Nostalgia” for the March 7 issue of Sunday Calendar.

Dua Lipa in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Dua Lipa
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

11

ISSA RAE, photographed by Myung J. Chun

Issa Rae's of the HBO comedy, "Insecure"
Issa Rae’s HBO comedy, “Insecure,” highlights underrepresented communities of Los Angeles like Leimert Park. Photographed on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

There’s so much credibility and authenticity about shooting where you actually are. There’s nothing that makes me feel happier than when I see people who are from L.A. identify the streets and the locations.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae spoke with Danielle Broadway for the Dec. 12 issue of Sunday Calendar about shooting her just-concluded series “Insecure” in South L.A.

12

ANNABELLE GURWITCH, photographed by Mel Melcon

Annabelle Gurwitch, comedian, actress, and writer, is photographed at Alcove in Los Angeles.
Annabelle Gurwitch, comedian, actress, and writer, is photographed at Alcove in Los Angeles. Gurwitch is the author of the new essay collection, “You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility,” touching on her generation’s lowered expectations, even as they become parents themselves. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

I need kittens. And a good glass of Pinot Noir.

Annabelle Gurwitch

Gurwitch spoke with Margaret Wappler about divorce, Stage 4 cancer, humor and her memoir “You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility” for the Feb. 28 issue of Sunday Calendar.

13

CHRIS ROCK, photographed by Jesse Dittmar

Chris Rock who stars in "Spiral" is seen at the Crosby Hotel in SOHO, NY, NY.
Chris Rock at New York’s Crosby Hotel in SoHo on May 6.
(Jesse Dittmar/For The Times)

You’ve got to make adjustments as you get older. I think it would be silly to be in my 50s and have on Air Force Ones and a football jersey chasing bad guys. So I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to pivot. I’ve got to branch into more drama.’ Even when I do comedy it needs to have dramatic undertones so I won’t even read silly things anymore.

Chris Rock

Rock spoke with Sonaiya Kelley about producing and starring in the horror film “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” for Sunday Calendar, May 16.

Chris Rock at the Crosby Hotel in SOHO, NY, NY. 05/06/2021
Chris Rock
(Jesse Dittmar / For The Times)

14

ANDY SAMBERG AND CRISTIN MILIOTI, photographed by Brian van der Brug

Actors Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg in a tug-of-war in separate socially distanced photo shoots
Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg at L.A.'s Hotel Covell.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

You can tell a lot about a person’s personality based on the rom-coms they connect with. For me, it’s the ones that are a little messier.

Andy Samberg

It’s always been about the desperation of wanting to escape yourself; the time loop is almost superfluous.

Cristin Milioti

“Palm Springs” stars Samberg and Milioti spoke with Michael Ordoña for the Jan. 7 issue of The Envelope.

Advertisement

15

ADDISON RAE, photographed by Jason Armond

Gif of TikTok star Addison Rae
An animated GIF of TikTok star Addison Rae.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

I’m a very positive person. Some say too positive. Most say too positive.

Addison Rae

Rae talked with Amy Kaufman for the Aug. 30 issue of Calendar about transitioning to an acting career after achieving fame on TikTok.

16

PIPILOTTI RIST, photographed by Madeleine Hordinski

Swiss visual artist Pipilotti Rist inside one of her installations at MOCA on Aug. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles
Swiss visual artist Pipilotti Rist inside one of her installations at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) on Aug. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(Madeleine Hordinski / Los Angeles Times)

Color, like music, you cannot hold back from an emotion. Whereas black and white is linked with writing and the letter and with reason, color is not rational. Color is dangerous. You fall into it. You can’t control it.

Artist Pipilotti Rist

Times art critic Christopher Knight called the COVID-delayed opening of Rist’s first West Coast survey show, “Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor” — at MOCA in Los Angeles through June 6 — “enchanting” and “worth the wait.” The Swiss artist Rist spoke with Carolina A. Miranda for Sunday Calendar, Sept. 12.

17

QUESTLOVE, photographed by Kent Nishimura

Questlove at the Whitby Hotel in New York on June 15.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

I call it pain porn. It’s exhausting. We have other stories and other experiences too. One [missing] element is Black joy. At what times were we shown in a non-minstrel light, where it’s actual joy?

Questlove

Ahmir Khalib Thompson, best known as Questlove, spoke about the prevalence of stories about Black suffering and slavery and why he felt compelled to make the music documentary “Summer of Soul.” He talked with Rob Tannenbaum for the July 4 edition of Sunday Calendar.

18

DAVID CROSBY, photographed by Robert Gauthier

David Crosby at his home in Santa Ynez on February 25.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Music and friendship can help you transcend even deep sadness and loss. That album was a lifesaver, and I love it. I love it that Rolling Stone said it was a piece of crap.

David Crosby

Joe Hagan spoke with Crosby for the March 7 issue of Sunday Calendar about the making of his first solo album, 1971’s “If I Could Only Remember My Name.” He recorded it not long after his girlfriend Christine Hinton was killed in a car accident and friends like Jerry Garcia showed up to support him.

David Crosby at home in San Ynez laying on the grass
David Crosby at home.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

19

JASON SUDEIKIS, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Jason Sudeikis of "Ted Lasso,"
Jason Sudeikis says arrogance is absent from the intent of “Ted Lasso,” the creation of the show and the realization of the show. Even talking about “Ted Lasso” feels weird to him, a little wrong even.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Ensemble art is all I’ve ever really gravitated toward, because you’re competing against yourself and you’re competing with things that are in you — ego, apathy and cynicism. Know that you as an individual can beat those three away and then with like-minded people filled with an intentional desire, you can destroy them, you can obliterate them.

Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis talked about “Ted Lasso” and more with Glenn Whipp for The Envelope, Aug. 19.

20

SYMONE AND GOTTMIK, photographed by Christina House

Drag queens Symone, left, and Gottmik of "RuPaul's Drag Race." They were photographed in Beverly Hills on April 13, 2021
L.A.-based drag queens Symone, left, and Gottmik, were breakout performers during the most recent season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Symone won the competition and Gottmik tied for third. They were photographed in Beverly Hills on April 13, 2021.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Having the privilege of being on people’s TVs and being someone people look up to also means I have a responsibility to say something and not to just be pretty.

Symone

I got to walk down that runway naked, as a trans man, showing off my scars and still having my silhouette.

Gottmik

It was clear early in Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that the eventual winner, Symone, and Gottmik, who tied on the show for third, were breakout stars. The two Los Angeles drag queens talked with contributor Isabelle Kliger for the April 18 issue of Sunday Calendar.

Advertisement

21

SACHA BARON COHEN, photographed by Russell James

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 26, 2020.
Sacha Baron Cohen photographed in Sydney, Australia.
(Russell James/For The Times
)

Outwardly, he was a buffoon, but underneath it all was a deeply committed activist who was ready to risk his life to challenge injustice. He showed the power of humor to expose the ills of society.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Two movies,”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” earned Cohen double Oscar nominations in 2021. He talked with Glenn Whipp about playing Abbie Hoffman in “Chicago 7” for The Envelope, Jan. 14.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen NOVEMBER 26, 2020, SYDNEY AUSTRALIA:
Sacha Baron Cohen

22

THUNDERCAT AND FLYING LOTUS, photographed by Genaro Molina

Bassist Thundercat, top photo, and producer Flying Lotus, bottom photo
Bassist Thundercat, top photo, and producer Flying Lotus, bottom photo, pulled together their Yin and Yang creative skills to create, “It Is What It Is,” album that is nominated for Grammys this year.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

People didn’t get to turn away from those images. Even before George Floyd, I felt like I heard about another [police murder] every month. I don’t have any new ways of saying, ‘Stop killing us.’

Flying Lotus

This year had been like ‘The Walking Dead,’ where you really see people’s true natures and who is actually still there for you.

Thundercat

Grammy winner Thundercat (Stephen Bruner)
and self-described “escapist creative” Flying Lotus (Steven Ellison) spoke with August Brown about their collaborations for the March 7 issue of Sunday Calendar.

23

AWKWAFINA AND KUMAIL NANJIANI, photographed by Mariah Tauger

Portrait of actors Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina (Nora Lum) at Beverly Hilton
Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

I really like to make the cameramen laugh. When you’ve done a joke so many times, the cameraman is going to stop laughing. And that hurts my feelings!

Awkwafina

Advertisement

When there hasn’t been a lot of representation, getting to be the first group of people who get to represent can come with a lot of pressure. You have to think of yourself as an individual while still understanding that it’s a massive responsibility.

Kumail Nanjiani

Awkwafina and Kumail Nanjiani spoke about their respective roles in the Marvel movies “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals” with Jen Yamato for Sunday Calendar, Aug. 29

24

ANDRA DAY, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Andra Day
Recording artist and actress Andra Day, at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on Jan. 14, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

I remember at first being really sort of confused by her voice, a little bit like: What is this, and why would you have me study it? To me, it was like, ‘She doesn’t sound like Whitney Houston. She doesn’t sound like Aretha Franklin.’ But I found myself really enamored.

Andra Day

Day spoke with Briana Younger for the April 25 issue of The Envelope about playing Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Actress Andra Day
Andra Day
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

25

STEVEN YEUN, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin and Christina Hous

Steven Yeun is photographed in the driveway, of a Pasadena, CA, home, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Actor Steven Yeun is photographed in Pasadena.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

We’re still navigating a business and a career and an art form that doesn’t really have a lot of Asian Americans in it. That’s changing. But it also leaves us with no real road map. So then every step feels new. Every step feels like frontier. I found pride for that lately. I realized this gamble, even though my parents never wanted me to take it, was an extension of their gamble. In that way, I was like, ‘Oh. I am my father.’

Steven Yeun

Yeun, the first Korean to be nominated for a lead actor Oscar, spoke about his role in “Minari” with Glenn Whipp for the Feb. 18 issue of The Envelope.

Steven Yeun, left, and Alan S. Kim, of Minari, are photographed in Los Angeles , January 7, 2021.
Steven Yeun, left, and Alan S. Kim, of the film “Minari,” are photographed in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

26

DANNY TREJO, photographed by Mel Melcon

Actor Danny Trejo photographed at his home in Mission Hills.
Actor Danny Trejo photographed at his home in Mission Hills.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

I didn’t know I was being stereotyped I just knew I was working. And I think the fact that I was stereotyped for so long got a lot of people jobs, so we just opened the door.

Danny Trejo

I’d acted to survive my childhood. I’d acted like I wasn’t scared when I was terrified. In Folsom, I acted to keep my sanity. I had to move; I had to speak out loud; I had to hear my own voice.

Danny Trejo

Trejo spoke about his memoir “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” with Daniel Hernandez for the July 4 issue of Sunday Calendar.

27

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Anya Taylor-Joy
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy photographed in a Culver City photo studio on Aug. 6, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

My friends are always like, ‘What are you doing?!? Take ... a ... break. ’ But the roles are too good. I wouldn’t be able to deal with it if I didn’t say yes. I wouldn’t cope. I’d rather just go for it and do my best.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy, one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, took time out to speak with Glenn Whipp for The Envelope, Aug. 26.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

28

ZIWE, photographed by Michael Nagle

Comedian Ziwe Fumodoh, host of a late night show on Showtime, poses for a portrait on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Brooklyn
Comedian Ziwe Fumodoh poses in Brooklyn on May 3, 2021.
(Michael Nagle/For The Times)

My show is super-hyper-feminine and very pink. That was a conscious decision, knowing how late night is traditionally masculine, how it’s mostly guys named Jimmy or John wearing a suit. ... My goal is world domination.

Ziwe

Advertisement

Even before Ziwe’s much-discussed guest appearance on “Succession” — in which Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy appears on a show similar to her own late-night Showtime series — she was talking about world domination with Meredith Blake for the May 9 edition of Sunday Calendar.

29

T.C. BOYLE, photographed by Myung J. Chun

Author T.C. Boyle
Author T.C. Boyle photographed in Montecito on Aug. 24, 2021.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Our species — a very young species to begin with — doesn’t seem to have much of a future, sad as it is to say that. But as a satirist, I have to make comedy out of this.

Author T.C. Boyle

Boyle discussed his 2021 novel “Talk to Me,” about an interspecies love triangle and of good intentions pitted against human folly, with contributor Mark Athitakis for the Sept. 12 Sunday Calendar,.

30

JUNG HO-YEON, PARK HAE-SOO and LEE JUNG-JAE, photographed by Myung J. Chun

Stars of "Squid Game"
Stars of “Squid Game” are Jung Ho-yeon (front), Park Hae-soo, left, and Lee Jung-jae. Photographed on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in West Hollywood, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

I was like, ‘Ah, in Korea, this is going to be a hit,’ Did I know it was going to be an international tsunami? No.

Lee Jung-jae

Two days after I sent the audition tape, they said the director wanted to see me in person in Korea. I was like, ‘Wow, another adventure!’

Jung Ho-yeon

It’s popular internationally because these characters are within a competitive structure, and everybody recognizes that structure. But, personally, I would love for a time to come where people don’t relate to this oppressive, competitive structure. That’s my personal wish.

Park Hae-soo

‘Squid Game” stars Lee, Park and Jung talked with Robert Abele for the Dec. 16 issue of The Envelope.

31

JENNIFER HUDSON, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Jennifer Hudson at the Four Seasons hotel, in Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2021.
Jennifer Hudson at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

‘Respect’ is the song and the hit we all love ... But when you add her life narrative around it ... her relationship with Dr. King and Angela Davis. It’s like, wow, you see all sides of the human and the way she used her art to reflect herself and support others and be an advocate. So now it’s more than just the song. It’s more than just the artist.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson, an Oscar contender who participated in The Envelope actress roundtable released Dec. 16, spoke with Lorraine Ali about portraying Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect” for the Aug. 8 issue of Sunday Calendar.

32

NATANAEL CANO, photographed by Christina House

Natanael Cano is photographed at Jimmy Humilde's home in Downey
Recording artist Natanael Cano is photographed at Jimmy Humilde’s home in Downey on Monday, May 10, 2021.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

I keep it simple. When Jimmy signed me, I asked him for $30,000 and a trip to L.A. I said I’d make it up to him... and I did more than that.

Nataneal Cano

Cano spoke with Suzy Exposito for a profile on Rancho Humilde Records CEO Jimmy Humilde for the May 23 issue of Sunday Calendar. Cano is the label’s most popular act but in November he said that he may start his own label.

33

GEORGE CLOONEY, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Actor and director George Clooney
Actor and director George Clooney.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I grew up cutting tobacco in Kentucky for $3 an hour, and I knew I didn’t want to do that for a living. I sold insurance door to door. Knew I didn’t want to do that. Most people don’t get to do what they love for a living.... If we ever get to the position where we think it’s owed to us, then we should get out of the business.

George Clooney

Clooney spoke with Jen Yamato for the actors roundtable in the Jan. 21 issue of The Envelope.

34

KATHRYN HAHN, photographed by Genaro Molina

Actor Kathryn Hahn
Actress Kathryn Hahn, triple exposed in -camera.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

I’m in my mid-40s. What they don’t tell you about this chapter of your life when you’re a kid is that you’ve got some anger. And that we sometimes are unable to express that feeling or have been told that we can’t. After a chapter of being complicated, vulnerable birds that I love so madly, there was something very fun about being able to tap into that part of myself.

Kathryn Hahn

Hahn spoke about her “WandaVision” role with Margy Rochlin for The Envelope, May 20.

35

JUSTINE BATEMAN, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Justine Bateman at the New Beverly Cinema, in Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2020.
Actor, writer and filmmaker Justine Bateman inside L.A.'s New Beverly Cinema before the premiere of her feature directorial debut, “Violet.”
(Jay L. Clendenin/Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Tim)

If there’s something about me that I can’t change — my gender, my face, my height, my body type — it’s better if I get my head straight about it, because then I’ll be bulletproof. ... I look awesome. If I’m the only person that thinks that, I don’t give a f—.

Justine Bateman

Bateman spoke with Amy Kaufman about her COVID-delayed feature directorial debut, “Violet,” her path from actor to filmmaker, and Hollywood’s view of women for the March 19 edition of Calendar.

36

KRISTEN STEWART, photographeed by Jay L. Clendenin

Actress Kristen Stewart is photographed in promotion of her new film, "Spencer," at The London in West Hollywood, CA,
Actress Kristen Stewart is photographed at The London in West Hollywood, CA, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

She harbored an immense rage. You can feel it. There are times where she’s really backed into a corner. ... This is a poetic imagining of what it might have felt like for a woman on a precipice and in a certain state of helplessness. We have no idea what happened. But I don’t think she was ever able to come to terms with the rejection. She just couldn’t stomach the lie anymore. ... That would make me angry. I think it would make anyone angry.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart spoke about playing Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín film “Spencer” with Glenn Whipp for the Sept. 8 issue of Calendar.

37

CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, photographed by Myung J. Chun

Cedric the Entertainer of the TV series "The Neighborhood,"
Cedric the Entertainer of the TV series “The Neighborhood” at his home in Chatsworth, CA.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

I just told the dude to call me an entertainer. He introduced me as Cedric the Entertainer, and that was it.

Cedric the Entertainer

Advertisement

Cedric talked with Chris Vognar for the Aug. 26 issue of The Envelope about his career, his CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” and hosting the Emmys.

38

LADY GAGA, photographed by Jay L. Clendenin

Pop star and lead actress Lady Gaga (Stefanie Germanotta) is photographed during promotion of her new film, "House of Gucci,"
Actress Lady Gaga photographed at The London, in West Hollywood.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

I’m always thinking when the movie’s over and I’m a bag of bones going home, that there has to be this other way for me to tell stories without abandoning myself. I still feel like I have a lot to learn in that way.

Lady Gaga

Gaga spoke with Amy Kaufman about her “House of Gucci” role for The Envelope’s actress roundtable published on Dec. 16.

Lady Gaga
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Share
Entertainment & ArtsMoviesTelevisionMusicBooksArts