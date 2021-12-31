Fascinating faces of 2021: The year’s breakout stars, icons and pivotal artists

She harbored an immense rage. You can feel it. There are times where she’s really backed into a corner. ... This is a poetic imagining of what it might have felt like for a woman on a precipice and in a certain state of helplessness. We have no idea what happened. But I don’t think she was ever able to come to terms with the rejection. She just couldn’t stomach the lie anymore. ... That would make me angry. I think it would make anyone angry.