PHOTOS: Television pioneer, Emmy winner Betty White dead at 99

Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy-winning actress whose long career, often in comedic roles, took flight again in her late 80s, has died.

White, who was the last surviving star of television’s “The Golden Girls,” died overnight in Brentwood, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas told the Washington Post. She was 99.

For decades, White had been best known for the characters she played in a pair of long-running TV series — the conniving “happy homemaker” Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and daffy Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s and early 1990s. She received Emmy Awards for both roles.

Betty White, Gavin MacLeod, Ed Asner, Georgia Engel, Ted Knight and Mary Tyler Moore in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” (CBS)

Members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show pose with their Emmys backstage, Monday, May 18, 1976. From left are, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

Allen Ludden and Betty White were married for 18 years before he died of cancer at 63 in 1981. She never remarried.

(ABC Photo Archives)

American actor Betty White sits in a canvas chair with her name written on the back, looking over her shoulder in a backyard garden in 1956. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American actress Betty White, 22nd March 1954. (Graphic House/Getty Images)

Betty White at Home - Aired on May 6, 1957. (ABC Photo Archives)

From left, Betty White, Kate McKinnon, and Alec Baldwin speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Betty White on Saturday night live in 2010 with Ana Gasteyer, far left, and Molly Shannon. (Dana Edelson / NBC Universal)

Actress Betty White, poses next to a wax figure in her likeness during an unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood on June 4, 2012. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Betty White, left, accepts the Life Achievement Award from Sandra Bullock at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“The Golden Girls,” Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur and Betty White (ABC Photo Archives)

Publicity photo of Betty White for the comedy “Off Their Rockers,” which aired for two years on NBC. (NBC)

Zooey Deschanel and Betty White during Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

From left, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves, Valerie Bertinelli and Betty White accept the award for favorite cable TV comedy for “Hot in Cleveland” during the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Actress Betty White arrives at the premiere of Touchstone Pictures’ “You Again” held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio’s 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. (Craig Fujii / Associated Press)

Actress Betty White performs onstage at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Morgan Freeman held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Actress Betty White poses with the Life Achievement Award in the press room at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Actress Betty White, left and Ellen Degeneres attend The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres, left and Betty White speak onstage at The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Angela Weiss / Getty Images)