10 video games you will want to play in 2022

Video game players will be overwhelmed with content in 2022 as pandemic-delayed projects populate the calendar after a year in which blockbusters were in relative short supply. Although 2021 ended with the release of a new “Halo” title, it was also a year when players discovered smaller, quieter and more thoughtful games, with no shortage of vital works.

The next 12 months, however, are full of much-hyped titles, so much so that there wasn’t room on this list for all of them, including “God of War Ragnarök” and “Starfield.” That’s not a slight; it’s just a very good time to be a player. Here are 10 games I’m excited to play in 2022.